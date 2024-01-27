Morrissey You Are The Quarry 20th anniversary shows canceled: Refunds and all you need to know

In a disappointing turn of events, Morrissey has announced the cancellation of two shows in California due to unforeseen circumstances. The English singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform at Anaheim’s Honda Center on Friday, January 26, and Inglewood’s Kia Forum on Saturday, January 27, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album You Are the Quarry.

The November Spawned a Monster singer was supposed to perform his 2004 album on the two dates. Long-time fans of Morrissey will not be surprised by the news due to the singer canceling over 120 shows in his career for a variety of reasons.

Both venues announced the cancellation in separate posts on January 26, 2024, on their official Instagram pages, stating that tickets would be refunded automatically to purchasers. Refunds will be processed through the ticketing platforms used to purchase the tickets, such as TicketMaster and LiveNation, and will take about 5-10 business days.

Morrissey still set to perform shows in South America in February

The Manchester rock band The Smiths co-founder is on track to perform across Mexico and South America next month. The 7-date tour, which will see him perform in cities like Lima, Bogota, Buenos Aires, and Sao Paulo, among others, was originally scheduled to take place in September 2023. However, it was postponed to the new year due to Morrissey getting dengue fever.

Previously purchased tickets to the canceled shows in September will be valid for these new dates. The shows are part of his 40 Years of Morrissey Tour to celebrate his four-decade career in the industry.

Morrissey's controversial touring history

Since 2012, the artist has canceled or postponed over 120 shows. The most blatant example was when he walked out of the Greek Theatre stage after a 30-minute performance in his Los Angeles show on November 12, 2022. It was allegedly due to the cold weather.

The following are some of the other instances where Morrissey has canceled shows:

His show on December 1, 2023, in Perth, Australia, was canceled due to unforeseen logistical issues.

In November of 2023, the Asian leg of his 40th Anniversary tour was also canceled due to technical issues, with no replacement dates announced.

While multiple shows in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the pandemic, the artist also postponed several dates on his long-awaited tour of Canada in 2019. After returning to the country after 15 years due to a protest against their inhumane seal-hunting tradition, the dates were postponed due to a medical emergency from an accident incurred while traveling in Europe.

There are many other reasons why the singer has canceled, postponed, or ended shows early. His reasons include stage invaders interrupting his performance, mismanagement of tour funds by his management company, the police pulling a gun on him, exhaustion, and medical-related issues.

Born Steven Patrick Morrissey, the singer first made a name for himself as the frontman and lyricist of the highly influential rock band The Smiths in 1982. The band released four albums before disbanding in 1987 due to internal tensions. All of their studio albums reached the top 5 on the UK Charts.

