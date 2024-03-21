Mother of California teen claims daughter died of brain injuries after being beaten by bullies in a school fight

A 16-year-old California girl died last Friday with her mother claiming she suffered injuries from a brawl that broke out in school. Shaylee Mejia, 16, who attended Manual Arts High School in L.A., was reportedly involved in a severe fight on March 5.

The alleged altercation was captured on camera where Shaylee was reportedly seen being beaten by supposed bullies inside a bathroom. She seemingly hit her head on one of the stalls before falling to the ground.

Her mother, Maria Juarez said Shaylee continued to attend classes for several days after the fight, despite complaining about a headache. Four days after the brawl, the 16-year-old went to a party where she fell unconscious, leading to her friend rushing her to the hospital. She did not gain consciousness until her death last Friday.

Though the official cause of her death was not disclosed, doctors said Shaylee suffered a fatal internal hemorrhage as a result of a brain injury. Maria Juarez blamed the tragedy on the California school.

Mother of the deceased California teen documented her injuries

Shaylee Mejia’s mother Maria said the teen often returned home with several bruises after enrolling at the south LA public school eight months ago. She reportedly took pictures of Shaylee’s bruises after the fight on March 5 and continued documenting her injuries to report to school officials.

Maria took the matter to campus police as well. However, the mother of two claimed the California public school paid no heed to her pleas and the alleged bullies did not receive any punishment either.

The mother said she learned about the bathroom altercation only after Shaylee’s death. A grieving Maria held the school accountable for her daughter’s untimely passing. She said:

“Everybody knows about my daughter hitting her head, the teachers too.”

An investigation has been launched and is also looking into claims that the 16-year-old fell down a flight of stairs. Principal Alejandro Macias of the California school said in a statement:

“I am saddened to report the recent death of one of our students off campus. On behalf of our entire school community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to those who are impacted by this loss, including the student’s family, friends, and teachers. At this time, we request that the privacy of those who have been impacted be respected during this difficult time. Please know that our entire school community offers our support.”

Maria Juarez, who works as a housekeeper and is the sole breadwinner of the family said her 3-year-old son, Shaylee’s brother is devastated by her death and misses her.

Michael Sosa created a GoFundMe page to help Maria Juarez with Shaylee’s funeral expenses. At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser has raised over $12,000 out of its $15,000 set goal.