“Ms Westie it is”: Netizens react as North West debuts song with her dad Kanye at his ‘Vultures’ listening party

A video of North West singing with her dad, Kanye West, at the 'Vultures' listening party has amazed internet users. The crowd was electrified as Kanye West surprised everyone by introducing his 10-year-old daughter, North West, as a collaborator on one of the album's tracks. The song, which also features vocals from James Blake, showcases North's hidden talent.

North West, affectionately referred to herself as "Ms. Westie" in the lyrics, delivered a performance with her father, rapping:

"I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year. It’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie. Don’t try to test me; it’s gonna get messy. Just bless me."

As social media users came across this video, they started reacting to it. One of the social media users @saint.laraunch responded to the video of North West shared by theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram and said, "Ms. Westie it is."

Social media users react to North West singing with her dad, Kanye, on stage

As internet users came across the video of North singing with her Dad, Kanye, they reacted by saying North West managed to kill it with the song. Several others said she doesn't sound too bad and has a good singing flow like her dad.

For those unaware, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign set the stage ablaze at the Wynwood Marketplace in Miami during the early hours of Tuesday morning for the listening event of their much-anticipated joint album, Vultures.

The listening party provided a sneak peek into the collaborative efforts, with notable moments such as Nicki Minaj's verse on New Body and Freddie Gibbs stealing the spotlight on Back to Me, produced by long-time West collaborator 88-Keys. The latter includes a clever sample from the film Dogma, adding a unique touch to the album's diverse soundscape.

Kanye West, while speaking about Vultures, said that it is not just an album; it's a movement, a testament to the ever-evolving nature of hip-hop, and a celebration of the genre's rich history while pushing its boundaries into uncharted territories.

The livestream didn't start on time, and there were problems with the internet and sound. Kanye West used an aux cord connected to his phone to play the album. After the event, a countdown showed up on Kanye's Yeezy website. It may have meant the arrival of the album. The countdown is set to finish at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST on Tuesday, December 12.

Moreover, Kanye West, a figure familiar with the controversy, has recently stirred up concern due to a snippet from his album Vultures. In a line that goes, "How I'm antisemitic, I just fuc*ed a Jewish bit*h," West has faced criticism for making antisemitic remarks, adding to a string of similar comments made over the past year. Rather than avoiding the discussion, West seemingly fueled the controversy further during a recent performance.