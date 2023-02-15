Mumbaikars experience the best weekend of the year as Mumbai Comic Con 2023 concludes

Comic Con India hosted its much-anticipated Maruti Suzuki Arena Mumbai Comic Con on February 11 and 12. The event, powered by Meta, was in association with Crunchyroll and boAt.

Mumbai Comic Con 2023 had several movie stars in attendance, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Raj & DK, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Prajakta Koli, Mithila Palkar, and more.

Prajakta Koli at Mumbai Comic Con 2023 (Image via event)

The 2-day-event saw a footfall of over 40 thousand people and was attended by various comic book artists, musicians, gamers, and special performers.

Hard-core pop culture enthusiasts cosplayed and put on a geek show with much excitement while also participating in other activities.

Mumbaikars treated to a whole host of memorable experiences at the Mumbai Comic Con 2023

A quick look at some of the events

Taryn at Mumbai Comic Con 2023 (Image via event)

The fun-filled two-day event brought together various publishing houses and Indian as well as international artists such as Taryn, Dan Parent, Yanick Paquette, and Abhijeet Kini.

Standup comedian Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah hosted Binge-O clock, followed by Nishant Suri’s stand-up, and special performances by the band Geek Fruit, as well as rapper duo Shia and Zero Chill.

The main stage also saw an insightful session with Prajakta Koli, Mithila Palkar and Yashaswini Dayama discussing Women in Audio.

Mumbai Comic Con 2023 (Image via event)

Audible hosted a special session with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi for their podcast Social Distancing and Ishaan Khatter for Ravan Rising, among others.

Special interactive sessions were also held with Amar Chitra Katha and Raj Comics by Sanjay Gupta, who was in conversation with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Prime Video hosted a special session with Raj and DK on the highly successful series, Farzi.

Mumbai Comic Con 2023 (Image via event)

Comic Con India made it an event to remember for all the attendees in Mumbai, with some thrilling experience zones right from DC Studios & Warner Bros (Shazam & Barbie) to Marvel India (Ant Man).

Other experience zones included Universal Pictures (Fast X), Audible (Sandman, Harry Potter), Celio (Anime Merch), and others. Crunchyroll showcased the best of anime, whereas Bandai Namco brought some of the most popular Japanese franchises. One must not forget to mention the biggest manga collection brought under one roof by Viz Media, Simon & Schuster India, and boAt.

Mumbai Comic Con 2023 (Image via event)

Apart from this, fans also got a chance to experience the third edition of Lenovo Intel - The Arena, an exclusive gaming experience powered by Windows 11 in association with The Esports Club.

The over 40,000 square ft gaming arena featured the latest gaming tech, newly launched games, and esports activities running on the latest Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core Processors & Windows 11 devices.

"Brought an altogether amazing feeling": Reactions to the Mumbai Comic Con

After witnessing a packed house, Jatin Varma, the founder of Comic Con India, said:

“Mumbai Comic Con brought an altogether amazing feeling, I am extremely humbled by the love that we received in Bengaluru & Delhi and Mumbai did not let us down. It was overwhelming to see such an amazing array of fans that had assembled."

He added:

"Coming back after the pandemic, the success of all the events solidifies our passion to come back bigger & better next year! See you all soon.”

Cosplayer at Mumbai Comic Con 2023 (Image via event)

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared:

"I'm beyond excited to be attending Comic Con Mumbai! It's a fantastic opportunity to meet passionate fans and celebrate the world of comics and pop culture. I've always been a huge fan of superheroes and have enjoyed comic books and pop culture since I was a kid."

He continued:

"They didn't have such massive movies back then, but I've almost watched every animated series you can think of, and I've still managed to keep up with it and my love for it remains strong.”

Ishaan Khatter shared:

“This is my first Comic Con, and this looks like the best party that I have been missing all these years. It looks so cool, and I am very happy to be here. It’s packed and vibrant and so much fun, I just want to hop across to all of this chaos and pick up a few comic if I can actually among other things.”

Angad Bedi said:

"It's an absolute pleasure to be at Comic Con Mumbai and to be a part of this amazing community of pop culture enthusiasts. I'm thrilled to be here and to be able to share my love for comics and pop culture with everyone!"

Maruti Suzuki Arena Mumbai Comic Con, powered by Meta, took place on February 11 and 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

