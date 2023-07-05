“My 15 years with shinee”: Fans elated as the boy group set to release My SHINee World movie in theatres to celebrate its debut anniversary

Fans can thank their stars because a SHINee movie has been announced to hit the theatres this September. Titled My SHINee World, it will toast the group's 15 years in the K-pop industry, where the members are lovingly known as the "Princes of K-pop."

Since the movie will be an ode to the K-pop sensations and their fans, both will get to look at their 15 years spent hand-in-hand.

rika 👑 the crown will return to its king 👑 @moonlightpansyy the fact that the shinee movie is going to be through the fans eyes so we can “look back in my 15 years with shinee” they literally love us so much wtf the fact that the shinee movie is going to be through the fans eyes so we can “look back in my 15 years with shinee” they literally love us so much wtf

The movie will contain the idols' some of the best moments in their journey through their fans' eyes, including some never-seen-before content that is sparking curiosity. The movie is reportedly a tribute for the fans who have been with the quintet through thick and thin and are together even today.

Upcoming movie My SHINee World to pay tribute to last 15 years of SHINee with SHAWOLs

Fans' ecstasy knew no bounds when they learned that this special movie will not only be a celebration of the band's trajectory through the eyes of its fans, a.k.a SHAWOLs, but also a commemmoration of SHAWOLs' ride itself, as they reminisce the last 15 years they spent with the band.

Fans have already begun guessing what the movie may have in store for them, including precious moments from the group's initial days, and mostly imagining hilarious scenarios for when they finally get to watch it.

✝️♠️ @peachnee and when they show debut era shinee in this new shinee movie and when they show debut era shinee in this new shinee movie https://t.co/rY18jVzMUQ

Hanah❤️‍🔥MINHO @han__5hinee Praying circle for the SHINee movie to be available on online platforms for international fans too Praying circle for the SHINee movie to be available on online platforms for international fans too https://t.co/ZJ7XPDILeI

ଘ(੭ˊᵕˋ)੭*₊⋆ @forjongtae five tickets for the shinee movie five tickets for the shinee movie https://t.co/SV2hzmnYix

jubby @taeminluvr7 me at the shinee movie in 4d imax when everybody starts playing me at the shinee movie in 4d imax when everybody starts playing https://t.co/3Lmi0ymy2g

kie goes HARD💕 @kiebumssi this is where i'll be watching the shinee movie from this is where i'll be watching the shinee movie from https://t.co/k0rRzG5ekn

nyx⁷ 🩵💎 SHINee's BACK @taeil_moonwalk i better not have any plans in september bc i will simply skip them for the shinee movie i better not have any plans in september bc i will simply skip them for the shinee movie https://t.co/P53wap51AX

taenashe @taeminsivy Me at the shinee movie premiere Me at the shinee movie premiere https://t.co/aVXQkJ2ASk

joseph is HARD @bvmkii please please please a lot of 2013 content in shinee movie please please please a lot of 2013 content in shinee movie https://t.co/xFcrtECDme

💎 @saintskey punching a wall bc i dont want to wait until september for the shinee movie i want it NOWWWWWW punching a wall bc i dont want to wait until september for the shinee movie i want it NOWWWWWW

k8! 💎⁵ 🌙 🕯️ TAEM MONTH • jinki handholder @m0ondubu hopeful the shinee movie is just a really loving celebration of the five of them and shinee world hopeful the shinee movie is just a really loving celebration of the five of them and shinee world 😭

The movie will also be going behind-the-scenes on the Lucifer singers' recent three-day celebratory concert, SHINee WORLD VI [Perfect Illumination], honoring their careers and fans on their 15th debut anniversary. It was their 6th solo concert that went on from June 23 to June 25, 2023, at the KSPO DOME, Olympic Park, Seoul. Moreover, the movie will also feature exclusive interviews and more unseen elements.

The group's recent activities

SHINee recently released its eighth album, HARD, on June 26. According to the Hanteo chart, it was an instant commercial superhit, with first day sales of the album reaching a whopping 105,714 copies, which then came to a total of 206,574 at the end of the first week. With this feat, the group outdid its own first-week sales count of its previous album, Don't Call Me (2021).

Member Onew has been sitting out HARD promotions and even missed the three-day concert owing to health issues, but promised his fans that he would get well and be back soon.

Meanwhile, the artists even held their pop-up store, The Moment of Shine, in Seoul, from May 25 to June 14, 2023, observing their 15 years in K-pop. The various ways in which the group celebrated and will be celebrating its debut anniversary shows the amount of love and gratitude it has for its loyal fandom. SHAWOLs have been receiving a lot of gifts from the JUICE singers this year, including a fan meet earlier in May.

Thanks to the upcoming movie, the concert can be enjoyed by the fans, along with SHINee's memorable moments on ultra-large screens with high-quality sound and production, all assembling to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for SHAWOLs.

