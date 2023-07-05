“My 15 years with shinee”: Fans elated as the boy group set to release My SHINee World movie in theatres to celebrate its debut anniversary

Fans can thank their stars because a SHINee movie has been announced to hit the theatres this September. Titled My SHINee World, it will toast the group's 15 years in the K-pop industry, where the members are lovingly known as the "Princes of K-pop."
Since the movie will be an ode to the K-pop sensations and their fans, both will get to look at their 15 years spent hand-in-hand.
The movie will contain the idols' some of the best moments in their journey through their fans' eyes, including some never-seen-before content that is sparking curiosity. The movie is reportedly a tribute for the fans who have been with the quintet through thick and thin and are together even today.
Upcoming movie My SHINee World to pay tribute to last 15 years of SHINee with SHAWOLs
Fans' ecstasy knew no bounds when they learned that this special movie will not only be a celebration of the band's trajectory through the eyes of its fans, a.k.a SHAWOLs, but also a commemmoration of SHAWOLs' ride itself, as they reminisce the last 15 years they spent with the band.
Fans have already begun guessing what the movie may have in store for them, including precious moments from the group's initial days, and mostly imagining hilarious scenarios for when they finally get to watch it.
The movie will also be going behind-the-scenes on the Lucifer singers' recent three-day celebratory concert, SHINee WORLD VI [Perfect Illumination], honoring their careers and fans on their 15th debut anniversary. It was their 6th solo concert that went on from June 23 to June 25, 2023, at the KSPO DOME, Olympic Park, Seoul. Moreover, the movie will also feature exclusive interviews and more unseen elements.
The group's recent activities
SHINee recently released its eighth album, HARD, on June 26. According to the Hanteo chart, it was an instant commercial superhit, with first day sales of the album reaching a whopping 105,714 copies, which then came to a total of 206,574 at the end of the first week. With this feat, the group outdid its own first-week sales count of its previous album, Don't Call Me (2021).
Member Onew has been sitting out HARD promotions and even missed the three-day concert owing to health issues, but promised his fans that he would get well and be back soon.
Meanwhile, the artists even held their pop-up store, The Moment of Shine, in Seoul, from May 25 to June 14, 2023, observing their 15 years in K-pop. The various ways in which the group celebrated and will be celebrating its debut anniversary shows the amount of love and gratitude it has for its loyal fandom. SHAWOLs have been receiving a lot of gifts from the JUICE singers this year, including a fan meet earlier in May.
Thanks to the upcoming movie, the concert can be enjoyed by the fans, along with SHINee's memorable moments on ultra-large screens with high-quality sound and production, all assembling to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for SHAWOLs.
