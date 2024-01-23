"My 93liners": Fans react to BTS Suga & IU taking time out of their busy schedules to film Suchwita to fulfil fans' wishes of seeing them together

Weverse Magazine published its latest article - an interview with Jeong Jae-hoon where he spoke about BTS member Min Yoongi aka SUGA on January 22, 2024. As per the article, while IU and the D-DAY rapper-songwriter were both extremely busy with their respective projects and promotions, they still managed to film an episode of Suchwita just for their fans.

The South Korean singer and actress IU appeared on episode 24 of the talk show Suchwita (Time to get drunk with SUGA). Fans of both artists were moved as they learned that SUGA and IU specifically filmed the episodes to fulfil the wishes of their fans.

They reacted to the news on Twitter and expressed their gratitude and admiration for the two icons.

Expand Tweet

The discussion program Suchwita is presented by BTS member Min Yoongi, aka SUGA, who has lengthy in-depth conversations with special guests on music and other topics as they share a couple of drinks over the course of an episode. All episodes of the show are available to watch on one of HYBE's official YouTube channels, BANGTANTV.

Fans left emotional upon learning that IU and SUGA made time to record a Suchwita episode for them

Both artists established an arrangement when SUGA was on IU's Palette, according to Jeong Jae-hoon, the Lead Professional of Original Contents 3 Studio that films and produces Suchwita. During the interview, Jae-hoon revealed that IU promised to appear on Suchwita if the IU's Palette episode received 10 million views. Yoongi, however, was set to enlist in the military in September 2023, and the two thus decided to get together to film the episode.

The BTS idol was going through a busy period due to his upcoming conscription preparations and other pre-filming schedules. IU too somehow managed her schedule for Suchwita, despite being extremely busy filming You Have Done Well. During the episode, they discussed tales from IU's teens, 20s, and 30s, while SUGA recounted tales from his own life throughout those eras.

The goal was to highlight IU's artistic ability, which is the foundation of her reputation. Jeong Jae-hoon mentioned during his interview for Weverse magazine that even though IU has had a significant influence on K-pop and is a powerhouse to be reckoned with, little consideration has been paid to her musical journey so far.

Hence, when editing the famous episode 24, Yoongi's crew also made extensive use of IU's musical catalog and discography since her debut, to highlight the nuances of her iconic journey. Jeong Jae-hoon further added that whenever SUGA's team has a guest on Suchwita, they conduct such an in-depth study that the YouTube algorithm is entirely altered by it:

"IU has made a huge impact on K-pop—she’s a force to be reckoned with—but people haven’t looked back on her musical journey much, so the plan was to focus on IU’s musicianship, for which she’s known first and foremost. Our team researches so thoroughly whenever we have a guest on that it completely changes what the algorithm throws up on YouTube. We spent a lot of time looking for the perfect clip to play..." Jae-hoon told Weverse.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Jeong Jae-hoon mentioned that the production team of Suchwita had high hopes that IU and the BTS idol would also engage in their humorous arguments with one another, and they more than lived up to that expectation, bickering throughout the episode and teasing each other.

In the Weverse magazine interview, Jeong Jae-hoon noted that IU and the BTS idol had previously worked together on a song called People Pt. 2 (with IU) and recorded live footage for Yoongi's document SUGA: Road To D-DAY, so despite their amusing squabbles, their mutual admiration for one another and their music definitely shone through. Given the fact that they are both of the same age and share the same passion for music, their friendship shone brighter in Suchwita episode 24, which just required a "general outline," as per Jae-hoon:

"We were hoping they would show off their dynamic of having amusing squabbles with each other, and they certainly met our expectations...so the respect they have for one another and their music really came across well, even with the squabbling. With that kind of rapport, all they needed was a general outline, and they were good to go.”

Expand Tweet

IU gave ARMY and UAENA a humorous glimpse into the relationship between these two 30-year-old singers when they appeared on the BTS idol's talk show Suchwita shortly before the year ended. The episode was aired on December 26, 2024, and was met with a massive level of enthusiasm and excitement from fans across the world. As of this writing, the episode has surpassed 3.7 million views on YouTube.

Now, after learning how much IU and Yoongi worked hard to make time from their hectic schedule with so many projects running in their respective schedules, ARMY and UAENA went to Twitter to express their love for the artists.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS member Min Yoongi aka SUGA enlisted in the military to serve his mandatory period of 21 months on September 22, 2023, and will return in June 2025. Prior to enlisting, SUGA reportedly pre-filmed several episodes of his show Suchwita.

Meanwhile, IU is set to release her comeback single Love wins all with BTS member Kim Taehyung on January 24, 2024, at 6 pm KST. Previously, the song was titled Love wins. However, after widespread disapproval and criticism of the song name being similar to the LGBTQ+ community hashtag, IU changed the title and re-announced the song once again on January 19, 2024.