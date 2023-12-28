"They're already bickering": BTS' Suga and IU's chaotic and funny camaraderie in the latest Suchwita episode sends fans into a laughing spree

In a recent episode of his well-liked chat program, Suchwita, BTS' Suga made a virtual comeback by hosting famed soloist IU as his special guest. Since 2020, the two '93-liner superstars have remained in touch and created two legendary joint projects. They first became known as friends when they were about 25 or 26 years old.

Suchwita episode 24, featuring IU, was all about her and BTS' Min Yoongi, aka Suga, bickering after every two sentences. The episode was aired on December 26, 2023, and is the longest episode of Suchwita to date.

The duo's admirers couldn't help but react to their chaotic camaraderie:

Fans couldn't stop laughing as they watched Suga and IU bicker like siblings in the latest episode of Suchwita

The entire 43-minute episode was a mix of warm moments with thoughtful discussions alongside the hilarious display of their sibling rivalry-like dynamic.

Suga then brought up their prior exchange on IU's Palette, in which he expressed his disappointment that she had not extended an invitation to her "Golden Hour" concert earlier this year. The two artists then bickered about it as the LILAC singer said that Yoongi would talk about this even when he was 40.

According to IU, the Haegeum rapper wasn't her first choice for a collaboration with a BTS member. In actuality, she contacted him mostly to inquire about how to get in touch with BTS' Namjoon aka RM.

IU remarked that it was most likely something quite serious in response to a question about the type of song she would have composed with RM. Fans were stunned to learn that they almost got an IU and RM collaboration.

In Suchwita episode 24, the Haegeum rapper quarreled with his guest like a brother even when they were talking about Namjoon. Yoongi brought up the topic simply to make fun of the LILAC singer.

Fans shared their favorite snippets from the show on Twitter.

The Haegum vocalist began the most recent edition of Suchwita by talking about his debut album, Eight, in collaboration with IU. The song gained a lot of appreciation and affection from the audience. They then worked together on Suga's People Pt. 2.

During the interview, IU revealed that she concludes her performance and dons an elegant gown for the last segment of the show. She added that even after the performance ends, she returns to the stage in her comfortable clothing and mingles with the audience. Suga, meanwhile, disclosed that although the band continues to perform for a further 20 minutes, his show finishes as soon as he leaves.

IU and BTS member Suga also talked about her future album, set for release in 2024, on Suchwita's episode 24. The LILAC artist disclosed that the project would consist of five or six tracks and constitute a small album. She also provided information on the tour she intends to do in 2024. IU added that she would want to organize a global tour, stopping in both new and old-favorite destinations.

Additionally, it was revealed previously in December that BTS member Taehyung will star in the music video for IU's album. The music video is set to be released in 2024, but the date hasn't been announced yet.