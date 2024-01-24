"My biggest memory is running, running, running": IU reflects on most memorable moment from the sets of 'Love Wins All' MV featuring BTS' V

On January 24, 2024, the collaborative song by IU and BTS' V, Love Wins All, was released, leaving fans across the world impressed. Apart from the much-awaited track and music video, fans were also treated to behind-the-scenes images and IU's exclusive interview with music platform MelOn. Notably, V was not part of the interview due to his ongoing military service.

As per Twitter user @mhereonlyforbts, when asked about her most memorable moment during the music video's production, IU playfully responded:

"My biggest memory is running, running, running."

Expand Tweet

She then discussed the challenges of shooting in cold weather, highlighting how difficult it was for her to run as she was shivering. However, she was happy about the results and believed that her expressions made the scene appear more realistic.

IU shares behind-the-scenes information about her and BTS' V's new song Love Wins All

During an interview with MelOn Spotlight, IU answered questions related to her new song Love Wins All featuring BTS' V. Though the interview was quite short, it provided comprehensive details about the star’s recent whereabouts and gave fans a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes while the idols filmed the trending music video.

When asked to speak about her "most memorable" moment while filming, she recalled running in the cold and said:

“It was a day when the temperature plummeted, so my body kept shivering and it was difficult to run, but I was glad that the result showed the expression well and made it look more realistic.”

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, IU revealed her favorite lyric from the song:

"Wherever that place may be, in search of the antonym to our long-standing loneliness."

This choice not only reflects the emotional richness of the song but also offers listeners a poignant glimpse into the thematic depth of Love Wins All.

Director Um Tae-hwa recently shared insights into her experience working with IU after an extended hiatus during an interview with OSEN. She also shared information about the concept of the music video and gave fans insight into the use of the camcorder, which is a recurring element in the video. It provides a unique lens through which viewers witness a world untouched by ruins, offering a contrast to the messiness of reality.

Expand Tweet

She shed light on the importance of the camcorder and said:

"In the world of the camcorder, they look neat rather than messy like in reality, eat beautifully prepared delicious food and enjoy the happiness they could have only imagined while wearing shiny dresses and tuxedos."

Um Tae-hwa has worked with IU on several occasions in the past and her perspective added an additional layer of appreciation for the collaborative efforts by IU and V to create a music video that has not only resonated with fans but also received universal praise for its emotional depth and storytelling.

Having amassed a commendable 14 million views on YouTube as of this writing, Love Wins All has touched the hearts of fans.

On March 2, 2024, soloist IU will embark on her ninth concert tour and will perform at locations across Asia, North America, and Europe.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here