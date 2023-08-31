"My boyband loving heart is EXCITED": Fans thrilled as SEVENTEEN is set to release a single with New Kids On The Block

On August 31, K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN and '80s American boyband New Kids On The Block (a.k.a NKOTB) finally announce a collab after exchanging mysterious messages on X for the past several days.

The announcement dropped on the official social media handles of both groups and it was enough to surprise both of their fandoms as this is a collision of two different worlds of music.

The teaser showcases a short clip announcing the project between the two groups with NKOTB's famous 2008 song Dirty Dancing playing in the background.

Fans are already speculating what the collab will entail and are convinced it is after all the same song that the sensational K-pop group will feature in. Meanwhile, the collab is set to drop on September 1, 2023.

Fans of both groups are thrilled as one writes the following.

"CARATs, it's coming.": SEVENTEEN writes as the group announces new project with New Kids On The Block after days of teasing fans

The declaration comes days after both SEVENTEEN and New Kids On The Block started teasing the project.

In one of these interactions, NKOTB wrote "17" in a message on X to which the Super singers responded with waving back emojis.

Moreover, American music producer Dem Jointz - who has worked with other K-pop groups like NCT 127, BTS, SHINee, and more - also reposted this interaction, which was a tell-tale sign of something new brewing.

They even posted an iconic clip from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing on August 29 which SEVENTEEN reposted on their official X handle.

While some fans wondered what was going on, for others, these exchanges were enough to catch the hint that a collab was possibly coming, which was confirmed with its official announcement a few days later.

Meanwhile, both CARATs (SEVENTEEN fans) and Blockheads (New Kids On The Block fans) are curious as to what the synergy between both groups' styles could bring and are currently engaging in cross-fandom heartwarming interactions.

Here are some fan reactions.

More on SEVENTEEN and New Kids On The Block

In other SEVENTEEN news, the group recently announced its plans for an October comeback with its new mini album.

Member S.Coups who took a break from partaking in group activities owing to surgery for his torn ACL is going to return to the team for album promotional activities.

Meanwhile, the group's last album FML sold over 6.2 million copies, becoming the best-selling Korean album of all time, and the HOT group's highest-ranking album yet on Billboard 200, debuting at the second spot.

On the other hand, New Kids On The Block is an American boy band formed back in 1984, going on to achieve immense popularity all the way up until they disbanded in 1994. Reuniting in 2007, NKOTB has been carrying on as a band ever since.