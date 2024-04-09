“My ego got in the way”: Rachel Leviss reveals she reached out to Dayna and Katie amid ‘worst dressed’ fiasco 

On her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue's latest episode titled I Made a Mistake, which aired on April 7, Rachel Leviss revealed that she reached out to Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan to apologize to them following her “worst dressed” remarks. Expressing regrets, Rachel said:

"I guess my ego got in the way a little bit, and I encouraged Jo to post the best and worst."

The move comes after Rachel and Jo Wenberg reposted an article that rated the dressing of the stars at the iHeart Radio Awards from best to worst, and Katie and Dayna made it to their worst-dressed list.

Apart from talking about what fueled her decision, Rachel also talked about what motivated her to apologize. She also revealed that Katie didn’t reach out to her after she sent her apologies.

What did Rachel Leviss have to say about reaching out to Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan?

Expressing regrets on her podcast, Rachel Leviss admitted to being a "little petty" with her move to post the article on her social media. Even though she found them beautiful when she saw them at the award show, her ego made her repost the article that rated them badly. She said she realized that it wasn't the best decision and added:

"So, I Decided to reach out and apologize to Katie and Dayna personally. And I processed through this with my therapist too, because it was weighing on me, and she was talking about, ‘Okay, what would accountability look like in this situation’ … I think it’s important to take ownership of our mistakes, and we are all human."

Rachel also said that she didn't want to be on the same level as the other people by mirroring hatred towards each other.

Though she reflected on the reasons behind her decision, she talked about how she and Jo bonded over similar pains inflicted by Katie, therefore, it was easy for her to make a bad decision like this one.

She said that she became more vulnerable to taking the wrong step in the presence of Jo. Also, reposting the article seemed like an easy way to take a jab at them, but it wasn't right. Revealing her encounter with Katie on the red carpet, Rachel said:

"I did see them on the carpet, and I asked a friend who was with me if I should go over there and say hi, just because it’s always awkward in those types of situations. And my friend was like, ‘No, she said she wants to light you on fire. No, don’t go talk to her.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, you’re probably right. I’ll just stay in my corner’ … Maybe next time I will say hi."

The rift between Katie Maloney and Rachel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules

Katie and Rachel were generally on good terms before Katie split with Tom Schwartz, who was her husband for 10 years, because after their divorce, Raquel made out with him a few times.

Their steamy moment was shown on the Vanderpump Rules season 10 preview, which was also confirmed by Rachel Leviss in her interview with US Weekly. Additionally, Katie was unsure about her friendship with Rachel, despite wanting Schwartz to move on. In an interview with the same publication, Katie said that she is "very far away" from Rachel, saying:

"Some things are just not meant to be, and our friendship is probably one of them."

The strains in the relationship solidified when Katie Maloney distanced herself from Sandoval and Rachel for cheating on Ariana Madix, who wasn't only Tom's ex-girlfriend but was also friendly with Rachel Leviss.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 come out on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.