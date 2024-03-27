"Violated a personal boundary:" Rachel Leviss weighs in on controversy with Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiered in January 2024 on Bravo TV, since then a total of nine episodes have been released. This season gave viewers a look into Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's life post-cheating scandal. Throughout season 10, the love triangle involving Rachel Leviss, Tom, and Ariana kept fans hooked to the show.

In March 2023, Tom and Rachel were exposed for having an affair while the former was committed to Ariana. Upon hearing this news, Ariana Madix parted ways with her ex-boyfriend and ended their nine-year relationship. Despite the messy breakup, the two still share a house. In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 9, Tom Sandoval tells Ariana that he's willing to settle the house dispute as well.

After the "Scandoval" drama cooled down a bit, Ariana revealed she has moved on and is in a new relationship, Tom, on the other hand, is currently focusing on his music career. Meanwhile, Rachel Leviss departed the show, confirming that she won't return to the Bravo series in the future. She took some time off in a mental health facility to work on herself.

A year later, Leviss started her podcast titled Rachel Goes Rogue on iHeart Radio. On March 24, 2024, Rachel revealed in her podcast that she felt her privacy was compromised after Tom screen-recorded their intimate FaceTime call, without her consent.

"It took me a while to process Tom recording me without me knowing. It wasn’t until I had my one-on-one trauma therapy session in The Meadows that I was able to really start decompressing what he did and how he violated a personal boundary."

Rachel Leviss opens up about her controversy with Tom Sandoval

The Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss filed a lawsuit against her fellow cast members, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, for the alleged screen recording. Rachel shared that she was hurt and couldn't comprehend to what extent Ariana was willing to take revenge on her.

Rachel Leviss also said she wouldn't forgive Tom for violating her privacy and exposing the intimate part of their relationship. Additionally, Vanderpump Rules castmates saw the video which brought a lot of "pain and shame" for Rachel. During her therapy sessions and wellness treatment, Rachel realized she could let go of the shame and still hold herself accountable for her actions.

As revealed by attorney, the lawsuit statement mentioned that Rachel Leviss "repeatedly acknowledged that her actions were morally objectionable and hurtful to Madix" and has "offered numerous apologies." It further stated:

"Lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded s*xually explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal."

On March 3, 2023, a source told People that Ariana found Rachel's video in Tom's phone and sent it to herself. The lawsuit also included that Ariana shared more than one of those screen recordings of the FaceTime calls to other people without her consent.

Later, Rachel's attorney contacted Vanderpump Rules cast members to delete the footage from their phones as the content was recorded "illegally" without Rachel's knowledge.

On March 8, 2024, Rachel Leviss released an official statement to Entertainment Tonight about her departure from Vanderpump Rules to focus on breaking her unhealthy cycles and building an "emotional boundary" around herself.

Rachel wanted to rethink her choices and apologize to Ariana Madix for her behavior. With the help of mental health professionals, she worked on her "patterns of codependency," alongside her "addiction to feeling loved." She continued:

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

The upcoming episode 10 of Vanderpump Rules season 11 is set to air exclusively on Bravo TV on April 2, 2024 at 8/7c and stream the next day on Peacock TV.