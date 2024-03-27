Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval and Lala Kent discuss Scandoval, resolve past issues

Vanderpump Rules season 11 gave viewers insights into the personal and professional lives of cast members Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, and Lala Kent, alongside Lisa Vanderpump.

Following the "Scandoval" drama, the previous season ended on a cliffhanger. During season 10, Tom Sandoval cheated on his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with his fellow cast mate, Raquel Leviss. Raquel decided to exit the Bravo series and confirmed that she won't be returning in the future. Ariana and Tom's strained relationship affected not just them, but other cast members as well.

In season 11, episode 9 titled Kiss Kiss, Revenge Bang, Lala Kent had a "productive" chat with Tom and how he was being treated. Lala shared that she has no intentions of taking sides and adding to more drama nor does she want to become best friends with Tom.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent felt Tom Sandoval was being "held hostage to his past"

In Vanderpump Rules season 11, episode 9 that aired on March 26, Lala Kent had a one-on-one conversation with Tom Sandoval, post-Scandoval controversy. Throughout season 11, Tom's fellow cast members sided with his ex, Ariana Madix, and avoided talking to him. Lala could empathize with how Tom felt, for her everyone deserves a chance to evolve and move on from the past after they have realized their mistake.

During a cocktail hangout with Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and James Kennedy, Lala shared she felt " a little bad" about how Sandoval was being treated, she said:

"I know how it feels to have someone hold you hostage to your past. Or their version of it."

Tom Sandoval felt that out of all Vanderpump Rules cast members, Lala could understand his situation. He called her over for a self-improvement session to which Lala declined the invitation, but decided to meet him individually. In the episode 11 interview, Lala admitted:

"We should reserve the right to evolve. And you know what? He's the one who has to sleep with himself. It doesn't affect my life. I sleep real nice at night."

The two Vanderpump Rules cast mates, had a vulnerable discussion about their past relationships, regrets, and mistakes. After opening up about their feelings, Lala Kent shared this was the most authentic and "productive conversation she's had with Tom in all of her years of knowing him."

Lala also told Ariana about reconnecting with Tom, Ariana wasn't pleased to hear that her friend had a bonding moment with her ex. Tom, on the other hand, was glad that Lala checked up on him. On Vanderpump Rules After Show for season 11, Tom said:

"I think that both Lala and I were very defensive [in the past], and I think we both sort of passed judgment on each other in ways, but it felt nice to just take a step back and think positively of somebody."

Fans want to know where Lala and Tom's friendship heads toward when Ariana Madix doesn't approve of this reconciliation. Stream Vanderpump Rules exclusively on Bravo TV every Tuesday at 8/7c and the next day on Peacock TV.