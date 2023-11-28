“My face changed because I'm aging”: Jennifer Lawrence responds to plastic surgery rumors in conversation with Kylie Jenner

A conversation between Jennifer Lawrence with Kylie Jenner is doing rounds on the internet where Lawrence talks about the rumors of her getting plastic surgery.

While speaking with Interview Magazine, the actor said that she has started looking different over the years and people have started calling it plastic surgery even though she hasn't gone under the needle.

The 33-year-old star expressed her amazement at the transformative power of makeup and how her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, has played a role in the public's misconception about her appearance.

During the conversation, published in Interview Magazine on November 27, Lawrence shared:

"I think it's incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung, who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody... is convinced that I had eye surgery."

Jennifer Lawrence clarified that the changes people notice in her face are not the result of cosmetic treatments, but rather, the skillful use of makeup by her artist:

"I'm like, 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm doing makeup.' Apparently, I've had full plastic surgery."

However, Lawrence, best known for her roles in blockbuster films including No Hard Feelings and The Hunger Games series, acknowledged another reason for her evolving appearance – the natural process of aging. She said,

"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I'm 19 to 30. I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I'm aging."

Jennifer Lawrence also addressed the rumors about her getting a nose job

Also addressing speculations about a nose job, Jennifer Lawrence confidently stated that she still has the exact same nose. She said with a hint of sarcasm:

"My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up."

The candid conversation with Kylie Jenner touched on beauty standards and cosmetic enhancements as well. Kylie, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, shared her own journey with makeup and cosmetic procedures, including lip fillers and shared:

"I think it started because I just wanted big, fat, juicy lips, and I just wanted that illusion that I had fuller lips."

Kylie further explained that her initial foray into enhancing her lips was a result of personal desire rather than professional guidance. Reflecting on her cosmetic journey, she admitted:

"I did end up getting lip fillers, but it's also the same with me. I'll see before and after photos when I'm 12 years old versus 26, and my eyebrows are filled differently."

Despite being open about some of her cosmetic procedures, Kylie pushed back against the notion that she has undergone extensive work.