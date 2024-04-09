“My favorite song that I've done”: JoJo Siwa opens up about new song “Karma”

In an interview with Billboard, JoJo Siwa talked about her latest single, Karma, and the creative process behind the song.

JoJo Siwa is trending online after the release of her latest single, Karma, on April 5, 2024. In the Billboard interview on April 6, she explained that the promotions started three weeks before release, and despite a little bit of negativity, she was happy since the project was released based on what she wanted.

She addressed the lyrics, saying that they start by describing her as a "bad girl."

"I knew that whatever this first moment was something that I wanted to be as bold and as b*llsy as possible and there is nothing more b*llsy than this song, I mean it is my favorite song that I've done."

The single will be included in the soundtrack of JoJo Siwa's upcoming debut album. The song has specifically gained recognition for its mature themes, and despite being one of the most anticipated projects by Siwa, it has received a negative response.

JoJo Siwa reveals how the entire project was planned

JoJo Siwa spoke on the choreography used in Karma, saying that dance has been her "secret weapon" and she has enrolled in many dance classes throughout her career. She said that Lady Gaga has been an inspiration for her and praised the way the American Horror Story star created her music videos.

Siwa was questioned on how she added the themes to the video accordingly. Explaining that she developed the idea almost a year ago, she said:

"Originally, the only thing that you didn't see that was in the original idea was an element of fire. There was supposed to be a massive element of fire where it was like I kind of burned the boat and then I kind of burned the island and I kind of like ran away because I set it all on fire with my magic fire powers."

JoJo Siwa continued by saying that she suggested the director not add the concept of fire since it would have been "too much." The artist also explained the new version of herself that the fans would get to see, saying that she always intended to give the world the things that she loved. She also said that the same was "never influenced by what the world wanted."

Speaking of her transition to an adult star, the 20-year-old said that it has been inspired by Miley Cyrus. She also mentioned how she developed her voice as a singer and stated:

"I ruptured my right vocal cord. We don't know when, we don't know how and went to a vocal doctor and they were like yeah I've never seen this before, your right cord is just done for like let's give it some vocal rest, see if it heals."

Siwa said that she was on rest for around eight days and that the vocal cord was still not healing as expected. She also revealed that, despite the problems with her vocal cord, she hosted an event the following day.

The music video for Karma reportedly received 2 million views after its release on YouTube. The song has been in the headlines due to JoJo's outfit, which is similar to the one she opted to wear at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She completed the look with black boots and black makeup on her eyes and hairline.