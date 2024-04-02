"This is my black beast": JoJo Siwa opens up about her Kiss-inspired outfit for iHeartRadio Music Awards

On April 1, JoJo Siwa made the headlines with her outfit on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet at the Los Angeles Dolby Theater, seemingly inspired by the famous rock band KISS.

The 20-year-old artist has successfully transitioned from her childhood fame to a successful career as an adult, with a successful podcast and 45.5 followers on TikTok. Siwa's upcoming music album, Karma, will be released on April 5. It will be her first album for an older audience, not for teenagers and children.

On the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet, Siwa spoke to Extra's Megan Ryte and opened up about her difficulties transitioning from a child star to an adult.

Moreover, she talked about her red-carpet look and declared that she wanted to be "as loud as possible."

"This is a costume from my music video for ‘Karma.’ This is my black beast. I love it," she said.

JoJo Siwa explained her dramatic all-black look and talked about her new album Karma

On Monday, April 1, JoJo Siwa sported a bold outfit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet event, as she wanted to look bold before the release of her new album Karma.

The singer sported a sparkling black and golden mesh and a bedazzled unitard with spiked frills jutting out of her arms. The look was accentuated by a mohawk hairstyle and black face paint similar to the iconic KISS band.

In her interview with Extra's Megan Ryte, Siwa commented on the tough criticism she faced during her transition from a child sensation to an adult star. However, the singer also thanked those who supported her along the journey.

"I think people forget that my whole life has been criticized and judged and watched. It’s not easy. It’s very tough. I’ve had a lot of people say really cruel things to me, but I have a really good bubble of people," she said.

JoJo Siwa also mentioned that her new album, Karma, inspired her red carpet look. She wanted to look as loud as possible for the event, and the same costume was also featured in her music video.

Finally, Siwa commented on her upcoming album. Calling the album her "baby," she said:

"Karma’s my baby and Karma’s my b****, that’s for sure… I’m really excited for it. It’s been in the works for two years now, and so for it to finally be here is massive."

JoJo Siwa enters her adult era with 'Karma' and reacts to the skepticism she's been facing

The Dance Moms alum has been met with skepticism from fans because her new album Karma is the first one of her 'not meant for children' era.

For a while now, the singer has been trying to avoid being hailed as a 'child artist'. She has been sporting bold costumes at events, discussing dating in interviews, and showing her new tattoos on TikTok.

Besides having bolder lyrics than her past albums, the teaser for Karma includes clips and images of the star sporting attire that are different from her past albums. In one of the clips, JoJo Siwa is seen wearing a dress reminiscent of the Princess of Pop herself, i.e., Britney Spears.

Siwa wears a rhinestone-covered body suit, which is very similar to Britney Spears' costume in her music video Toxic.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Dance Moms alum opened up about the criticism she's been receiving. She said:

"People are afraid of things they don't know. Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary."

However, the star also hailed herself lucky to be able to create art for a living because "creating art is such a special, special thing." JoJo Siwa also revealed that many of her favorite musicians, including Lil Nas X and Meghan Trainor, have admired her recent work.