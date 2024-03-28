'If you follow along, that's all you': JoJo Siwa addresses transition to adulthood as she announces new single Karma's release date

JoJo Siwa, the star known for her infectious energy and rainbow-colored bows, is embarking on a bold new journey. As she announces the release of her new single Karma, Siwa is ready to embrace a more mature persona, anticipating both excitement and criticism.

At the 2024 GLAAD Awards on March 14, Siwa shared her thoughts with PEOPLE on this significant transition, highlighting her readiness to face the public's reaction to her evolving image.

"If you follow along, that's all you"

says JoJo.

JoJo Siwa's Karma is set to release on April 5

JoJo Siwa's announcement of her latest single Karma, set to release on April 5, marks a pivotal moment in her career. Speaking to PEOPLE at the 2024 GLAAD Awards, Siwa discussed her "transition" to adulthood, expressing both excitement and preparedness for potential backlash.

"I've seen people before me make this transition, I've seen how much I loved it, and I've seen also how much the world has criticized us, so I am ready for that. One thing that I think no one's done is given the heads-up"

she said, emphasizing her desire to pre-emptively address her audience's expectations. Siwa's approach to her new chapter is transparent, inviting her fans to follow along with an understanding of the changes to come.

In teasing the music video for Karma, Siwa offered glimpses of a more mature image, including wearing a sheer cutout catsuit studded with crystals. This new direction indicates a departure from her child star persona, promising content that her audience

"has not seen from me before."

JoJo Siwa's evolution: Navigating fame with authenticity

JoJo Siwa's journey from a 9-year-old competitor on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition to a YouTube sensation with over 12 million subscribers has been marked by significant milestones, including her viral coming out and her venture into business with iconic bows. However, her latest move is perhaps her most audacious, hinting at making a "massive statement" with her new music and image.

Siwa's path has been unique, maintaining her authenticity while navigating fame from a young age.

"I feel like a lot of child stars started as a character then they grew into an adult as themselves"

she reflects.

"Whereas for me, I've always been myself, you know what I mean? And so to make this transition while being true to myself, while being artistic, has been interesting to figure out."

In her Instagram posts teasing Karma, Siwa emphasized that her new content is "not made for children", signaling a clear demarcation from her previous work.

"Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK"

she stated in an Instagram Live in 2022, highlighting her support for love and authenticity.

As JoJo Siwa prepares for the release of Karma, her transition to adulthood is framed as both a personal evolution and a strategic repositioning within the entertainment industry.