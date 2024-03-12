"She’s in her Bhad babie era": Wild reactions spark online as Jojo Siwa teases new era with content warning 

JoJo Siwa has entered her adult era as she recently teased her new song on Instagram with a disclaimer. In the post uploaded on March 11, 2024, she stated that the song is not made for children as it can be disturbing for a few sets of audiences. Claiming that the song has s*xual theme, the disclaimer read:

“The song might be offensive to some viewers. May contain s*xual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios and flashing lights.”

The 20-year-old star also gave a link to her website on Instagram story, which can be used to pre-save the song on Apple Music and Spotify. While Jojo Siwa did not give any other details about the song, the disclaimer has left many surprised and bewildered. As many reactions were poured on social media, one user also commented and said:

Social media users left shocked as Jojo released the disclaimer for her new upcoming song. (Image via @PopCrave/ X)

Social media users pour in reactions as JoJo Siwa puts out a disclaimer for her song being not suitable for kids

JoJo Siwa, the popular singer, dancer, actress, and YouTuber has left the masses shocked and excited at the same time, as she teased her latest upcoming track with a disclaimer. Best known for her reality show, Dance Moms, where she appeared with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, she is also famous for her songs, Boomerang, Kid in a Candy Store and Only Getting Better.

While her last song, Nonstop released more than 3 years back, she is now all ready with her latest track, as she teased it being “inappropriate for kids.” As the news went viral on social media, an X account @PopCrave shared the news on the platform, and here is how the masses reacted:

While JoJo Siwa did not mention anything about the release date of the song, however, she uploaded a series of pictures that showed her practicing with a cryptic message “See you in a month.” On the other hand, Siwa has also maintained her silence on reactions from internet users.