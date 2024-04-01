Rookie K-pop girl group ILLIT makes history with record-breaking debut album sales on Hanteo. The sensational debut of this fresh five-member girl group under BELIFT LAB, a joint venture between Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM, has taken the music world by storm.

Their first mini-album, SUPER REAL ME, dropped on March 25, 2024, and it's already rewriting records. According to the latest figures from the Hanteo Chart, SUPER REAL ME has achieved an astonishing feat, selling an impressive 380,056 copies in its debut week (that is, from March 25, 2024, to March 31, 2024).

For those unfamiliar, Hanteo stands as a South Korean music chart system that tallies all sales of K-pop albums to create a comprehensive snapshot.

This snapshot reflects the popularity of Korean bands within Korea and globally. Established in Seoul in 1998, the company gathers sales data in real-time and has access to a network of retailers to analyze this information.

This remarkable accomplishment secures the rookie group's place as a rising star in the K-pop scene and sets a new benchmark for the highest first-week sales of any girl group debut album in Hanteo history.

ILLIT makes history with debut girl group album sales on Hanteo

Surpassing the previous record held by HYBE's NewJeans, "SUPER REAL ME" has captivated audiences worldwide with its magnetic charm, marking ILLIT's entry into the music industry with an unparalleled level of success.

Additionally, the album's title track, Magnetic, wasted no time in making its mark on the music charts, entering Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart on the very day of its release—a historic achievement for any K-pop girl group.

Furthermore, 'Magnetic' achieved the fastest entry by a K-pop group into Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global and set a new streaming record for the debut day of any K-pop girl group on QQ Music, China's leading music streaming platform.

All you need to know about ILLIT

ILLIT's debut has been nothing short of extraordinary, signalling its promising trajectory in the industry.

The name "ILLIT" itself embodies the group's ethos, combining "I will" to represent an independent spirit and an adventurous will, with "It" symbolizing something unique—a testament to their potential for infinite possibilities and the anticipation of what the future holds.

Composed of members Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha, the quintet burst onto the scene through JTBC's idol audition program R U Next? in 2023, captivating audiences with their talent and charisma. Each member brings a unique flair to the group, contributing to their diverse appeal and international promise.

Ahead of their debut, the group made waves in the fashion world as global campaign models for Acne Studios, showcasing their influence and star power on a global scale.

Their debut album showcases their vibrant pop world, offering listeners an intimate glimpse into their creative vision and musical prowess. As the new rookie group embarks on their journey in the music industry, they have already begun captivating fans with their live performances and special events.

Their upcoming fan party, 'SUPER REAL ILLIT,' promises to be a memorable celebration of their debut album, inviting 150 lucky supporters to join them for an unforgettable experience.

With their record-breaking debut album sales and unwavering fan support, ILLIT is poised to make a lasting impact on the music scene, solidifying their status as one of the most exciting new acts in K-pop.