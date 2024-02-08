“Never beating the plagiarism allegations”: Fans react as famous choreographer Kelly Sweeney calls out HYBE for allegedly stealing her choreography

HYBE LABELS’ girl group I'LL-IT is gaining attention for their recent dance practice video. The K-pop girl group allegedly used choreography by famous dancer Kelly Sweeney and did not credit her. This has resulted in mixed reactions from fans and netizens.

On February 6, I'LL-IT dropped the third episode of their reality show I’LL-IT Ready!, where they seemingly performed Kelly Sweeney's choreography on Bad Bunny's song Tití Me Preguntó. Soon, the choreographer took to Instagram to share a few clips side-by-side showing a comparison between her choreography and I'LL-IT's dance practice.

She revealed her friend had sent her the video. She accused the five-member girl group of plagiarizing her choreography move by move. The clips shared by the choreographer went viral on X, garnering mixed reactions from fans as many blamed the agencies and dance directors of this routine.

Some fans sided with the girl group as they believed that they did not pick the dance routine themselves. They demanded BELIFT and HYBE LABELS give credit to the choreographer. A user on X said, “Never beating the plagiarism allegations.”

“Big yikes they stole the whole dance”: HYBE under fire for allegedly stealing famous choreographer Kelly Sweeney’s dance routine

On February 6, BELIFT released the third episode of I’LL-IT Ready! , where the girl group was seen performing to Ty Frankel's Original. However, the choreography has been allegedly taken from Kelly Sweeney’s routine for Bad Bunny's Tití Me Preguntó.

The agency did not claim the choreography to be theirs, but they did not give credit to Kelly Sweeney or any other artist. A day later, on February 7, Kelly Sweeney posted a video on Instagram and expressed her disappointment.

Kelly Sweeney wrote,

“As an artist and choreographer, someone who devotes their life to creating original moves and does this as a living, it’s very frustrating to see people take your steps without any credit. As flattered as I am that their choreographer liked it so much as to learn it, change the song (laughing emoticon), and do it for their video.”

She further tagged the agency BELIFT, HYBE LABELS, and the yet-to-debut K-pop group I'LL IT and said,

“it’s NEVER okay to plagiarize and not give credit. Especially when you’re a group of artists. Please do better @illit_official @hybe.labels.audition @beliftlab.”

Fans online are divided as some believe I'LL-IT has only covered the dance performance and did not use it for the original song. However, some say it was plagiarized and have demanded that BELIFT take accountability for this issue, as the girl group has not yet debuted.

I'LL-IT is a K-pop girl group formed through the JTBC reality survival show R U NEXT? ENHYPEN's agency, BELIFT, a HYBE LABELS subsidiary, manages them.

