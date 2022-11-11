"What has Bad Bunny done?" - 39-year-old star points out biggest issue with celebrities in WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 recently cited the example of Bad Bunny to explain how high-profile celebrities don't put over any performers while on their way out of WWE.

Bad Bunny made a series of appearances in WWE early last year, where he was associated with The Judgment Day member Damian Priest. The duo even competed at WrestleMania 37's Night 1, defeating The Miz and John Morrison.

The rapper also made a surprise appearance at Royal Rumble 2022, where he eliminated Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler before being taken out by Brock Lesnar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained that celebrity performers in the company rarely put over any talent. He stated that Bad Bunny did nothing for anyone on WWE's roster except showcase his athleticism. EC3 added that one couldn't expect big names to lose owing to their brand value.

"I think when you deal with high-level celebs that are complete narcissists, what has Bad Bunny done besides have a couple of hit songs? He's probably coddled to and given everything. They can never give on the way out, whoever gets over. Bad Bunny can't do the job on the way out. Bad Bunny's got a show in two weeks; he can't be beaten now," said EC3.

Furthermore, the former NXT star stated that fans also couldn't expect a sportsperson of Tyson Fury's stature to go to a Saudi show and lose.

"Tyson Fury is a Heavyweight Champion boxer; he can't go to Saudi and lose. You're just putting yourself in a terrible position where you're sending them off to a match with a bad finish, and nobody gets over, and that makes the casual viewer tune off," added EC3. (6:49 - 7:33)

Check out the full video below:

Many celebrity performers have stolen the show in WWE

While EC3's argument is logical, it cannot be denied that celebrities have made a habit of exceeding expectations with their performances.

Besides Bad Bunny leaving fans stunned last year, big names like Johnny Knoxville, Logan Paul, and Pat McAfee put up show-stealing performances at WrestleMania 38.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps As one would expect, WWE are reportedly trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement for WrestleMania 39 goes Hollywood (one of the Nick Khan values).



What celebrity involvements would we love to see for the show next year? 🤔🤔🤔 As one would expect, WWE are reportedly trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement for WrestleMania 39 goes Hollywood (one of the Nick Khan values).What celebrity involvements would we love to see for the show next year? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/IPBPndvGAQ

Logan even challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel 2022 in a losing cause. The incredible match is being termed by many as the greatest celebrity match in the promotion's history.

If recent reports are to be believed, the global juggernaut plans to continue this trend by bringing more celebrities for next year's WrestleMania as well.

What do you make of EC3's take on celebrity performers? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes