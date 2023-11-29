Spotify Wrapped 2023 not working error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more explored

The long-awaited Spotify Wrapped 2023 roundup is now rolling out globally. But with an anomalous number of users reporting that the feature is a no-show on their Spotify app, whether it's iOS, Android, or desktop, Spotify seems to have some troubleshooting to undertake. If you're one of those users who has this problem, there are a couple of solutions worth trying out.

This piece sheds light on the best possible fixes to get your Spotify Wrapped 2023 report if the app isn't showing you the feature.

Best possible fixes for Spotify Wrapped 2023 not working error

Update Spotify

Expand Tweet

Make sure no app updates are waiting for you in either the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android), because not having the most recent version of Spotify is often the culprit behind missing Wrapped roundups.

When Spotify Wrapped doesn't show up even when you're up to date, you might consider another fix, which is deleting and then reinstalling the app.

There's no need for concern because your songs and playlists remain saved to your account and will reappear once you log in anew.

Use the search option on Spotify

If you're eagerly waiting for your Spotify Wrapped, keep an eye out for a banner or tile on the Spotify app that'll pop up once it's ready.

However, if you're not seeing it, look for the Spotify Wrapped roundup in the app's search bar by typing "Wrapped 2023."

If available, it will show "Your Wrapped" with an icon that contains "2023" written on it. Tap on it, and subsequently, you will be able to view every musical statistic available afterward.

Go to Spotify's official website

Another alternative solution entails locating your Spotify data outside the app by visiting the official site. Access a browser window on an iOS or Android device with the Spotify app installed and visit the official website. Here, a 'download Spotify' button should be visible, bringing you to your Wrapped summary within the app.

This year, Wrapped has experienced technical difficulties. According to Spotify's forums, the feature "is not loading across multiple platforms." The root cause of the issues stems from an internal server malfunction.

Furthermore, Wrapped cannot be accessed in some regions due to local laws surrounding privacy and data, even in places where it was previously accessible. Also, to qualify for this roundup, individuals must have spent a certain period on Spotify.

Spotify Wrapped is a must-see aspect for music lovers, but don't wait too long, as it only sticks around for a brief time. Last year, Wrapped 2022 had its curtain call on January 13, 2023, and then it transformed into a go-to playlist holding all of your year's finest jams.

Whether Wrapped 2023 will follow the same schedule is still up in the air, so keep an eye out and listen while you can.