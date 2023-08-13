In July 2023, a video of Tiffany Gomas melting down while flying with American Airlines went viral. She was heard yelling in the viral video that she wanted to get off of this flight and saying, "That motherfuc*er in the back is not real!"

Now, after a month, while speaking to the Daily Mail, the lady from the viral airline said:

"My life has been blown up. It's frightening. Things go viral and everything changes."

The lady from the video has been identified as Tiffany Gomas. She is a 38-year-old Marketing executive and owns a $1.6 million home in Dallas, Texas.

She has a marketing business known as Uppercut Marketing, and her company's promise to the clients is, "We make you look really, really good."

Tiffany Gomas finally addressed media about her viral video

Tiffany Gomas, whose video went viral online in which she was heard screaming at the top of her lungs to get off the flight, has now finally talked to the media about her video garnering massive attention online.

While speaking with Daily Mail, Tiffany Gomas said:

"No one knows anyone else's story, and no one should judge. No one knows what it's like."

Tiffany further said that she was consulting a lawyer, and added:

"They're staking out my house. They're staking out my neighbors. They're going through my mail. So much of what's out there is inaccurate."

When asked about the details of the incident and what made her say all of that, she refrained from commenting on that.

What did Tiffany Gomas say in the viral video?

In the video that went viral in July 2023, Tiffany said:

"I'm getting the fu*k off, and there's a reason why I'm getting the fu*k off. But I am telling you right now, that motherfuc*er back there is not real."

She further said in the video:

"And you can sit on this plane, and you can fu*king die with them or not. I'm not going to."

At that time, she was issued a criminal trespass notice by the police for disrupting the flight. However, she was not taken into police custody. After the incident went viral, she disappeared from social media and even made her company's profile private.

Moreover, Tiffany also apologized to all the parents who were onboard with their kids on the flight, as the parents had to explain everything to the kids. She added that she laughed at all the memes that were circulating online at that time.