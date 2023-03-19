“My mom loves him too!”: Nuna Nana singer Jessi talks about BTS’ j-hope being one of her closest friends

Jessi, the singer behind the viral hits Nunu Nana and ZOOM, recently shared her equation with BTS’ j-hope on an Instagram livestream.

On March 14, 2023, the 34-year-old artist went online on Instagram to engage with fans for some time. During the same, she spoke about on the street, j-hope's latest collaborative track with J. Cole.

While sharing her love for the song, Jessi revealed that the Arson rapper was one of her closest friends. She added that even her mother dotes on him.

“Omg I love j-hope’s new song with j.cole, it’s literally like a vibe… j-hope is one of my closest- he’s actually the closest one. I talk to him very frequently. He’s the sweetest guy I’ve ever met, he’s so humble. He’s just always thankful and l love his music and he’s so talented. My mom loves him too.”

𝙊𝙉 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙎𝙏𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙏🚕💨 @hoh0hObibobu



She said she is close to Hobi and talks to him frequently. Hobi is "so humble, always thankful, and just so talented". Her mom loves Hobi too! Jessi played #on_the_street by #jhope and #jcole during her IG live on March 14th!She said she is close to Hobi and talks to him frequently. Hobi is "so humble, always thankful, and just so talented". Her mom loves Hobi too! Jessi played #on_the_street by #jhope and #jcole during her IG live on March 14th! She said she is close to Hobi and talks to him frequently. Hobi is "so humble, always thankful, and just so talented". Her mom loves Hobi too! https://t.co/mBfOFMNv2A

Soloist Jessi talks about being “really good friends” with BTS’ j-hope

South Korean solo artist Jessi made headlines last year when she posted photos with BTS’ j-hope at his exclusive Jack in the Box listening party in July.

Moreover, the Nunu Nana singer has shown her love towards BTS members multiple times in the past. In ways of posting photos, resharing songs, or talking about them on livestream, Jessi has never backed down from extending support to her friends.

gh*yd*🦋 @hyunahtwt hyuna , jessi, and jhope all in one… i am happy and shocked hyuna , jessi, and jhope all in one… i am happy and shocked https://t.co/uHXbNiWlZ7

In a recent Instagram livestream, the 34-year-old artist revealed that she uploads or reshares posts of people she is good friends with. She added that these supportive photos are purposely posted and are never random while talking about BTS’ j-hope’s latest song, on the street. She said:

“I support everyone. Well, not everyone, but those that I’m close with. I don’t just post random posts… I’m actually really good friends with them.”

The Nunu Nana singer kept praising the song and even added a humorous comment by asking viewers to support BTS’ j-hope, adding that he probably does not even need the help.

“So, keep supporting j-hope. Not that you need my help. His new song with J. Cole is a masterpiece.”

for j-hope⁷ on the street🦋 @jhopeNAVER Jessi talking about Hobi on her ig live🥹



“Omg I love j-hope’s new song with j.cole, its literally like a vibe. j-hope is one of my closest- hes actually the closest one. I talk to him very frequently. He’s the sweetest guy ive ever met, he’s so humble+



Jessi talking about Hobi on her ig live🥹“Omg I love j-hope’s new song with j.cole, its literally like a vibe. j-hope is one of my closest- hes actually the closest one. I talk to him very frequently. He’s the sweetest guy ive ever met, he’s so humble+ https://t.co/ZvYhpH2eWD

Fans react to Jessi giving a shoutout to BTS’ j-hope in her livestream

ARMYs love seeing BTS members interact with fellow artists in the K-pop industry, even though they might be few.

At the Jack in the Box listening party in July last year, fans gushed over the many artists the Arson rapper was friends with and talked about it for days online. From KID MILLI, Loco, Peakboy to Tiger JK, BIBI, Sunmi, and others, it was a star-studded exclusive affair.

As such, ARMYs loved seeing Jessi being one of the guests of the artist, showcasing her close friendship with the Arson rapper. Fans also liked that the duo’s friendship seemed to be going strong when the Nunu Nana singer recently sang praises of j-hope’s collaborative song with J. Cole, on the street.

Fans once again gushed over BTS’ j-hope and Jessi’s friendship, especially after the latter said that her mother loves the Jack in the Box rapper too.

💚Wendi🖤HobiOTS¹³⁵💛 @AllMyLove2Hobi @hoh0hObibobu @BTS_twt I love that they're close friends. She's been through so much and probably gives him such great support and advice. She's a real one @hoh0hObibobu @BTS_twt I love that they're close friends. She's been through so much and probably gives him such great support and advice. She's a real one

yami⁷🃏🧑🏻‍🚀💙🪞 @yaminamjoon

He deserves it @jhopeNAVER All the love for hobiHe deserves it @jhopeNAVER All the love for hobi He deserves it

Ju @Juugaf @jhopeNAVER Imagine the chaotic energy of this too hanging out! I love this! Jessi is a good person, I really like that they are friends :) @jhopeNAVER Imagine the chaotic energy of this too hanging out! I love this! Jessi is a good person, I really like that they are friends :)

In other news, BTS’ j-hope shared that he received the date of his military enlistment in a recent live stream but has not revealed it to the public yet.

Poll : 0 votes