BTS’ J-hope reveals that J. Cole described their collab song On the Street as “fire” on Stationhead

On March 3, BTS’ J-hope released a street-style mellow hip-hop track titled On the Street in collaboration with American rapper J. Cole. The song is a farewell gift to ARMYs before the rapper officially enlists in the military, the date for which has not yet been disclosed.

The song also pays an ode to his street dancing days, which he pursued prior to joining BTS as one of the three rappers and main dancers of the group.

BTS’ J-hope recently hosted J-Hope’s “On The Street (with J. Cole)” Listening Party on Stationhead where he disclosed that J. Cole called their epic collaboration On the Street “fire,” which warmed the MORE singer’s heart.

BTS’ J-Hope dishes on collaborating with his lifelong idol J. Cole

It is no secret that BTS’ J-hope has been a huge fan of American rapper and producer J. Cole since his debut days. The Jack in the Box hitmaker met his lifelong idol at the Lollapalooza music festival in 2022 which was headlined by the former.

The two rappers connected during the festival, and when BTS’ J-hope decided to release a farewell song for ARMYs, he got in touch with J. Cole and requested him to collaborate with him on On the Street, which the American rapper agreed to instantly.

In his interview with Stationhead, the Hope World hitmaker revealed that he had lost his passport ahead of flying to New York to film the music video and almost didn’t make it. However, he managed to fly to the Big Apple City and earned a big compliment from his idol J. Cole.

🐿️ there are a lot of stories. It was a hard collaboration to come about so it’s really meaningful

He also shared details about a moment in the music video that brought him to tears. At one point in the music video, J. Cole takes BTS’ J-hope’s name. The Arson singer revealed that he "almost cried" when that happened.

BTS fans know how things have come full circle for the artist. Back in 2014, BTS member J-hope referenced J. Cole in Bangtan’s Hip Hop Phile, a track from their album Dark and Wild. Nine years after the release of Dark and Wild, J.Cole referenced BTS’ J-hope on On the Street.

BTS member J-hope had always admired J. Cole and considered him his idol. The title of his first mixtape, Hope World, was also inspired by the American rapper’s first album Cole World: The Sideline Story.

The music video for On the Street also makes subtle references to J.Cole. The opening shot of On the Street showcases the Arson singer walking down an alley, and fans were quick to note that it is the exact same location as J.Cole’s music video Simba, that was released in 2007.

Meanwhile, an ARMY (@uarmyvibe) also discovered some interesting metaphorical references to how BTS member J-hope has essentially paid tribute to his idol J. Cole by dancing underground in a subway station while the American artist is rapping on the rooftop.

The MORE singer eventually made his way to the rooftop to meet his idol, symbolizing how his journey has essentially come full circle.

BTS’ J-hope’s On the Street hits number one in 80 countries

BTS member J-hope’s latest single On the Street in collaboration with J. Cole has hit number one on iTunes Top Songs charts in 80 countries including the U.S., Canada, India, Singapore, Italy, Sweden, and Thailand.

On the Street also debuted at number one on the Worldwide European iTunes song charts as well.

Additionally, the song made a brilliant debut at number 16 on Spotify’s daily global chart after garnering 3,294,403 streams on its debut day.

