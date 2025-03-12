"My money is, like, in the air"— Wendy Williams opens up about the conditions of her guardianship after hospitalization and psych test

Wendy Williams shared an update on her health and life amid her conservatorship battle. The former talk show host called in to Good Day New York on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, following the incident the day before when she was removed from assisted living and brought to the hospital.

Ad

Williams has been in a court-ordered guardianship since 2022, and she detailed what life has been like for her, especially while living in an assisted living facility in New York since 2023 after her dementia diagnosis. She said that there are several things that she isn't allowed to do, like go outside the building.

She claimed that she also needed permission to go to the gym in the building and had to be escorted too. When it comes to finances, the former talk show host has no autonomy, and the responsibility falls on her guardian.

Ad

"In terms of how much it costs, it has to be approved by my guardian person. My money is, like, in the air."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wendy Williams also shared that she aced her recent psychiatric test with "flying colors." Meanwhile, her friend and caretaker, Ginalia Monterrosa, further asserts that Williams is not incapacitated despite her previous diagnosis. She further said that she will "absolutely" be presenting the psych evaluation results to the judge overseeing her friend's guardianship.

Wendy Williams says "getting out of guardianship" is her main priority

In 2022, Wendy Williams was put under temporary financial guardianship, per The Hollywood Reporter, after her bank, Wells Fargo, alleged that she was an "incapacitated person." The bank also claimed in a New York court that Williams was the "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.

Ad

At the time, the former talk show host's attorney, La'Shawn Thomas, said that Williams didn't agree with having a financial guardian, and it appears that she continues to fight for autonomy over her finances. During her Good Day New York interview, host Rosanna Scotty asked Williams about her hope for the future, and she replied:

"Staying in New York, going back to work and—what will I do? Hm, I have options. But in terms of getting out of guardianship, that is my number one, A, number one most important thing."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

That said, Williams isn't planning on getting a sober companion, despite her history with alcoholism, if she were to get out of her conservatorship. She said that she didn't need one because she wouldn't ever be drinking again. However, she is willing to have a financial consultant.

Wendy Williams' interview comes after she tossed a handwritten note out of her New York assisted living facility's window on Monday, asking for help. The message reportedly reads, "Help! Wendy!!"

Ad

According to the New York Post, the call for a welfare check on Williams came at around 11:15 local time after she tossed the note from her fifth-story room. After that, she was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital for a mental capacity test.

Wendy Williams is reportedly set to appear on The View on Friday, March 14, per the New York Post, citing the talk show's guest listing for the week. She will reportedly make a phone call to talk to co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and the others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback