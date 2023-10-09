"My Roman Empire": Fans ecstatic as Lil Uzi Vert meets the members of his favorite K-pop girl group, GFRIEND

On Sunday, October 8, following Lil Uzi Vert's performance in Seoul, he met with four of the former GFRIEND members - YUJU, SinB, Eunha, and Umji, who were in attendance at the One Universe Festival and stayed for the American rapper's performance.

While fans were delighted to see the GFRIEND members posting about his stage on their Instagram stories, their meet-up with him after the show sparked widespread excitement.

Additionally, given that the rapper has been declaring his love for GFRIEND's music ever since 2015, the unexpected yet much-awaited interaction between the two left many frenzied.

Fan's reaction (Image via X/@susfloramar)

Fans can't get enough of Lil Uzi Vert interacting with his favorite K-pop girl group, GFRIEND, at the One Universe Festival 2023

Fans of the American rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, know that he has always showcased his love and support to the second-generation K-pop girl group, GFRIEND. Not only did he tweet about the group being his favorite artist in the K-pop industry, but also exposed his fanboy side for them during one of his Instagram lives a few months back.

Lil Uzi Vert's Tweet about GFRIEND (Image via X)

From the time the rapper entered South Korea for his performance at the One Universe Festival, he was welcomed warmly by GFRIEND's fans and K-pop fans, in general. In one such video of the rapper at the airport, he was seen visibly happy and blushing when someone gave him a GFRIEND album, The Awakening (2017) Military & Knight Ver., which was heavily talked about on the internet.

In addition to the album, he was also gifted many other GFRIEND-related merch like their T-shirts, other albums, photo cards, etc.

Fans were already delighted to have Lil Uzi Vert in Seoul, Korea, and the excitement doubled when they learned that some of the former GFRIEND members were also attending the concert.

Lil Uzi at the Airport with GFRIEND merch (Image via X)

GFRIEND at Lil Uzi's concert (Image via X)

Umji, SinB, and Eunha, who are now active as the K-pop girl group, and Viviz, along with the soloist, YUJU, were seen posting clips of the rapper's performance on the Instagram stories. However, things got even better when they had a personal face-to-face interaction with each other after the festival.

Lil Uzi Vert, who looked happy and excited standing between the members of his favorite K-pop girl group, clicked some pictures and short videos to capture their memorable interaction.

While many fans couldn't stop talking about the adorable interaction, they also wished that the other GFRIEND members were also present to make the moment a complete one. Regardless, they were happy to see Lil Uzi Vert's dreams come true.

Additionally, fans are now hoping for a possible collaboration or more interactions between the two.