“Mysoginistic and boring”: Charli XCX addresses criticism over her ‘Brat’ album cover

Charli XCX has finally clapped back at trolls after she received massive criticism for the album cover of Brat, which is all set to arrive this summer. With a green background, and just “brat” written in plain black text, netizens did not seem to like the cover and even questioned the creativity of the art directors.

An X user (LMonsterReacts) shared a collage of four album covers: Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine, Charli XCX’s Brat and Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism. The user wrote, "Art directors must be on strike." As Charli XCX stumbled upon this post, she responded:

Charli claps back at trollers as many mocked her new album cover. (Image via @CharliXCX/ X)

Later, Charli posted another message for the haters on X, and called out the people who want women’s bodies and faces on the cover - “misogynistic and boring.” She said:

Charli’s response went viral in a jiffy, as the posts received more than 2 million views each within a few hours. Several fans applauded her for speaking up for herself. On the other hand, there were also a handful of netizens who criticised the artist and asked her to take criticism constructively.

Charli XCX’s “Brat” will have 15 songs: More details revealed

On February 28, 2024, Charli took to various social media platforms to announce that her new album, Brat, will be released in the summer. She also revealed that the album consists of 15 tracks, and its total time duration is 41 minutes and 23 seconds.

However, as soon as the Von Dutch singer unveiled the new album cover, she was met with a lot of criticism for the lime green album cover, as many even highlighted how it was extremely low quality, as the text was blurred.

On March 2, the singer also posted a link - "bratgenerator.com" - on Instagram, along with the album cover. Through the link, social media users can write anything on the lime green background with blurry text. For example, Charli wrote “AOTY,” standing for “Album Of The Year.”

Born in 1992, Charli XCX's real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison. She is a English singer and songwriter, who gained international fame with her hit songs, namely I Love It, Boom Clap, Sucker, Break the Rules and Doing It.

In 2022, Charli collaborated with TikTok star, Addison Rae, for a song titled 2 Die 4. She also teamed up with singer Sam Smith for the 2023 single, In The City.