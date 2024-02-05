Billie Jean King congratulates Taylor Swift as singer makes history with Album of the Year win at the Grammys

Billie Jean King has congratulated Taylor Swift after the pop singer won 'Album of the Year' for Midnights at the Grammys. Swift pipped fellow nominees SZA, Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Janelle Monae, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey to the award.

It was Swift's fourth 'Album of the Year' accolade at the Grammys, a feat no other artist has achieved in history. Prior to her latest win, she was tied with legends Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra.

After her name was announced as the 'Album of the Year' winner, Swift took to the stage along with Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, the producer of Midnights. Delighted after yet another monumental Grammy win, she sent out a message of gratitude as those in attendance listened on.

"I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too", via France 24.

Swift also won the 'Best Pop Vocal Album' award, and was nominated for the 'Best Record' and 'Best Song' awards as well, among other categories. For 'Swifties', the singer's loyal fanbase, there was more in store as she announced The Tortured Poets Department, her eleventh studio album, which is all set for release in just over two months.

Billie Jean King sent Swift a congratulatory message after the singer's history-making win, and ended it with an applause emoji. She tweeted:

"Congratulations to Taylor Swift, who has made history for most Album of the Year wins by any artist in Grammys history."

Billie Jean King pays tribute to Greensboro Four during Black History Month

Speaker Pelosi Hosts Event Honoring Women Athletes And Title IX

Taylor Swift's resounding win at the Grammys definitely caught Billie Jean King's attention. However, it's not the only thing that King is celebrating this February.

The first day of February also marked the start of this year's Black History Month, and Billie Jean King paid a stirring tribute to kick off her observance. King's tribute was for the Greensboro Four, a group of four African-American students whose will to end a prominent department store chain's racial segregation policy served as a catalyst for the Greensboro sit-ins.

The sit-ins, which grew immensely popular and eventually saw almost 70,000 active participants, brought an end to F. W. Woolworth Company's racial segregation after a six-month struggle that went on from February to July in 1960.

King has long been outspoken about the need for equality not just in and around the realm of tennis, but beyond it as well, and her tribute to the Greensboro Four served as a reminder of principles and beliefs.