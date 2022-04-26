TWICE's Sana tests positive for COVID-19, will stay back in Japan while the others return to Korea

TWICE member Sana tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the group's history-making concerts at Japan's prestigious Tokyo Dome.

The popular girl group recently held three back-to-back concerts, on April 23, 24, and 25. TWICE was scheduled to fly back to South Korea on April 26, in light of the diagnosis, Sana is staying back in Japan while the rest of the group returns.

Sana was the only TWICE member to test positive

On April 26, the group's agency JYP Entertainment revealed that all members underwent PCR tests in preparation for their return back to the homeland.

While the other eight members tested negative, Sana's result was positive, forcing the singer to self-isolate in Japan until she tests negative. The rest of the group was cleared for travel.

JYP Entertainment's full English statement stated:

"We are sorry to inform you that TWICE member Sana has tested positive for COVID-19 today (April 26th) after PCR testing for departure. Sana arrived in Japan on April 16th (Saturday) and was released from quarantine on April 20th (Wednesday), testing negative for two PCR testings."

The agency assured fans that the members underwent antigen testing every day during their four-day stay in Japan.

"While staying in Japan, all members proceeded with antigen testing everyday and all tested negative during three days of the concert. The idol has received her third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently quarantined and recuperating, following the disease control guidelines."

They concluded by apologizing to fans and assured a healthy recovery of the K-pop idol.

"We sincerely apologize for causing concern to our fans and related people. JYP Entertainment will position the artist’s health as the utmost priority and provide everything possible to support the artist’s swift recovery."

The news left TWICE fans worried, many of whom took to social media to wish the singer a quick recovery.

Meanwhile, TWICE is scheduled to hold a stadium concert in Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium on May 14 and 15, as a continuation of their record-breaking world tour III. This will be the group's first-ever stadium concert, making them the first female K-pop group, and only the second K-pop act in history, to host a stadium concert.

Incidentally, The Feels singers had also set two records with their Tokyo Dome performance. They officially became the first foreign female artists, and the second female artist ever to hold a three-day concert at the venue.

