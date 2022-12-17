“Namjoonie is the best”: BTS’ j-hope and Jimin shower RM with praise on his successful debut solo concert

BTS’ j-hope and Jimin showered leader RM with praise for his recent successful solo concert. For those unversed, RM held a small and intimate concert at Rolling Hall in Seoul’s Hongdae, where he first performed as an underground rapper.

At one point in the concert, RM revealed that he missed j-hope and was encouraged to perform his solo concert inspired by the Pandora's Box artist's recent success as a solo artist.

브리이에 @BRILLER__613 제이홉이 보고싶구만 제이홉이 보고싶구만 🐨 제이홉이 보고싶구만 https://t.co/kjcVLVSzyk

j-hope later generously returned the love by showering praise on RM and congratulating him for successfully completing his first solo concert, stating:

"Namjoonie is the best. I almost fell for him when he danced to ‘Sexy Nukim’”.

Jimin too jumped on the bandwagon with a simple “I agree” to j-hope's post for RM on Weverse.

loveminimoni⁷ @ourinnerchild7 🥰🥰 #minjoon Hobi saying he almost fell for Joon and Jimin popping in the post to say that he agrees is like “Yeah Hobi, I feel you, but I said first and he’s mine”🥰🥰 #minimoni Hobi saying he almost fell for Joon and Jimin popping in the post to say that he agrees is like “Yeah Hobi, I feel you, but I said first and he’s mine” 😂🥰🥰 #minimoni #minjoon https://t.co/sO8cbEHfml

BTS ARMYs react to j-hope and Jimin’s sweet words for leader RM

RM recently held his debut solo concert at the Rolling Hall in Seoul’s Hongdae, where only 200 ARMYs were invited. The BTS leader performed songs from his recently released debut solo album Indigo, his collab track with The Balming Tiger Sexy Nukim, and his solo track Intro: Persona. The exclusive concert also saw appearances from several featuring artists who collaborated with the K-pop idol for Indigo.

BANGTAN TV released the full video titled “RM Live in Seoul @ Rolling Hall," which showcased the full concert along with some fun interactions with the ARMYs present there.

At one point, he confessed that he missed his fellow 94-liner member, earning applause and cheers from fans. Later, the Jack in the Box singer took to Weverse to give RM a shoutout, revealing he "almost fell for him" while the leader performed his hit collab track Sexy Nukim, featuring The Balming Tiger.

However, this isn't the first time though that the Arson singer has watched RM perform Sexy Nukim live. The duo attended W Korea's party on October 28, when RM took over the stage to perform the collab track with The Balming Tiger, which was enthusiastically recorded by his bandmate who had accompanied him.

After j-hope's revelation on Weverse, Jimin chimed in, reiterating his praise for RM, and ARMYs soon took to social media to express their joy at seeing this wholesome interaction between the three BTS members.

BTS News & Updates⁷ @dalbitbangtan WEVERSE



J-Hope moment:

Namjoonie is the best

When he danced Sexy NUKIM, I almost fell in love with him.. WEVERSEJ-Hope moment:Namjoonie is the bestWhen he danced Sexy NUKIM, I almost fell in love with him.. 🌟 WEVERSEJ-Hope moment:Namjoonie is the bestWhen he danced Sexy NUKIM, I almost fell in love with him.. 💙 https://t.co/kjtVlKmRMh

로메달콤뀨🌙 (slow) @lovemazejikook



🐿 Namjooni jjang(the best)

🐿 I almost fell for him when he danced to Sexy Nukim..

Agreed [ㅇㅈ(인정/Injeong)] 221216 Jimin commented on J-Hope's weverse moment🐿 Namjooni jjang(the best)🐿 I almost fell for him when he danced to Sexy Nukim..Agreed [ㅇㅈ(인정/Injeong)] 221216 Jimin commented on J-Hope's weverse moment🐿 Namjooni jjang(the best)🐿 I almost fell for him when he danced to Sexy Nukim.. 💙🐥 Agreed [ㅇㅈ(인정/Injeong)] https://t.co/lMtWWV1jwB

Similarly, this wasn’t the first time RM showered praise on the MORE singer and stated that he missed him. He recently made a guest appearance on PSICK’s show on YouTube, wherein he was asked which other celebrities could guest on their show. The BTS leader chose the HOPE WORLD singer, revealing that he misses him and that the rapper has potential to make a name as a worldwide artist.

BTS’ j-hope will soon be performing at Times Square in NYC

BTS’ j-hope is all set to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve at Times Square in New York City.

The Jack in the Box singer will be accompanied by English rock band Duran Duran, American R&B and Pop group New Edition, and singer-songwriter Jax, where they will perform to Butter (Holiday Mix), Equal Sign, and Chicken Noodle Soup, his hit tri-lingual track with Latin artist Becky G.

In 2018, BTS performed a pre-recorded segment for Rockin’ Eve and in 2020, the septet went to New York to perform live in Times Square, their last group performance before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

This will be his third time taking over the global stage after headlining Chicago’s iconic Lollapalooza festival and then delivering a powerful solo performance at the 2022 MAMA Awards, collecting awards for him and his group.

j-hope will also be attending the 37th Golden Disc Awards, wherein he will be seen performing solo. He has been nominated for a Bongsang in the album division category.

