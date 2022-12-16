BTS fans rejoice upon seeing “bestie” j-hope liking Becky G’s post about her engagement proposal video

ARMYs got excited as they saw “bestie” j-hope, aka Hobi, liking Becky G’s engagement proposal post.

The American singer-actress Becky G surprised her fans by announcing her engagement to soccer player and longtime boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget. In the video, the latter is seen getting down on his knee to propose to Becky G, with JVKE's golden hour playing in the background and the balming sunset completing the picturesque frame.

At the time of this writing, the video had 1,143,479 likes, and one of the many to like in the picture is Becky G’s Chicken Noodle Soup collaborator and her "bestie," j-hope. Fans were delighted to see the BTS member showing his love and support for his friend, as they took to social media to comment on the duo's friendship.

As BTS’ j-hope likes Becky G’s engagement video, fans flood social media to comment on the duo's wholesome friendship

Now that BTS' j-hope has liked Becky G’s engagement video, fans from both sides are happy to see this brief yet wholesome interaction between them.

Although the Arson singer didn’t leave a comment on the post, fans are hopeful he might have privately texted Becky G to congratulate her. Moreover, they are hoping that he receives a special invitation to her wedding, giving them more wholesome moments of their friendship.

anya⁷🏳️‍🌈indigo @springdaytan awww hobi liked Becky G’s post about her engagement 🥺 awww hobi liked Becky G’s post about her engagement 🥺 https://t.co/zaUTlWsVRd

bibi⁷🌙 @mxxnchildbibi hobi liked becky g's proposal post 🥺 hobi liked becky g's proposal post 🥺

BTS' j-hope reacts to Becky G's proposal (Image via Twitter)

Hobi reacts to Becky G's proposal (Image via Twitter)

Hobi reacts to Becky G's proposal (Image via Twitter)

BTS' j-hope reacts to Becky G's proposal (Image via Twitter)

The duo first met in America on the set of their song Chicken Noodle Soup. Released in 2019, it is a homage to Bianca Bonnie‘s song of the same name and is sung in three languages - English, Korean, and Spanish.

Following the collaboration, the duo became friends, lavishing praise on each other in interviews and expressing their desire to team up again on more musical ventures.

Unfortunately, the two artists didn't meet each other until 2021 at the American Music Awards. Becky G confessed she was happy to see BTS and j-hope again. She revealed that she caught up with the group prior to the awards and hoped to catch up with their concert as well. In fact, during the awards, Becky G personally went to greet him again, proving their sweet friendship yet again.

A year later, the duo reunited at the 2022 Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival, where BTS' j-hope was headlining. Fans were surprised to find Becky G joining the Arson singer on stage as they performed their song Chicken Noodle Soup for the first time in three years.

Dressed in matching sparkly white outfits, the duo showcased their solid friendship and great chemistry as they grooved to the peppy song. Fans even gushed over their adorable height difference as the BTS member is believed to be 5 ft 10 inches while the Latina singer is 5 ft 1 inch.

BTS’ j-hope latest album is nominated for a Bongsang at the 37th Golden Disc Awards

Ever since BTS members announced that they will be going on a break from group activities, they have been busy releasing their solo albums and joint projects, endorsing magazine shoots, brand endorsements, and promotions.

j-hope was the first member from the septet to release his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, in July after releasing his first mixtape, Hope World, in 2018. Jack in the Box consists of 10 tracks, including the pre-release track MORE and the title track, Arson. He was the first Korean artist to headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza and earned enormous praise from fans and critics from across the globe.

The Arson singer also took to the solo stage at the 2022 MAMA Awards where he not only performed solo but also collected awards on behalf of himself and the group, including the coveted Daesang (Grand Prize).

The stylish rapper is now all set to perform at the 37th Golden Disc Awards and is also nominated for a Bongsang for his album Jack in the Box. The event will take place on January 7, 2023, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, at 8 pm KST and will be broadcast live on JTBC.

Poll : 0 votes