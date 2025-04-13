Nando's releases Peri-Wing Sauce in the U.S. for the first time ever: Price, availability, and more details explored

Nando's has released three new Peri-Wing Sauce bottles. Exclusively available on Amazon, the brand is bringing these sauces to the United States for the first time ever.
The Peri-Wing Sauce bottles are available in a pack of three, either with all three same flavors or different. This adds to the brand's bottled lineups that contain sauces and mayonnaise.
Nando's was founded in South Africa in 1987 by Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin. It has since grown massively in the United States and across the globe. It is known for its peri-peri chicken varieties. Its sauces have a separate fanbase and are now available to take home as well.
More about Nando's Peri-Wing Sauces
The restaurant has released three new sauces, all made with sun-ripened African Bird's Eye Chilies or peri-peri. They are available in three flavors: Garlic, Buffalo, and Spicy Brown Sugar.
- Garlic Peri-Wing Sauce: This features a balance of spice with a hint of sweetness, the richness of garlic, some zestiness from lemon, and earthiness from herbs.
- Buffalo Peri-Wing Sauce: This is savory, rich, and spicy with a hint of tanginess and garlic.
- Spicy Brown Sugar Peri-Wing Sauce: This is a very spicy sauce with a smoky kick and richness from molasses. It also has a hint of garlic and tanginess from vinegar.
As per their description on Amazon, all three sauces are perfect for wings, grilled meats, sandwiches, and as a dipping sauce as well. The Garlic and the Buffalo Peri-Wing sauces are medium-spicy as per Nando's spice meter, while the Spicy Brown Sugar Peri-Wing Sauce is hot on the meter.
All three sauces are available in three-packs worth $22.99. Each bottle is 12oz.
Other Nando's bottled products
The three Peri-Wing sauces are new additions to the Nando's lineup. The restaurant chain, however, has been selling some other products on Amazon for a while now.
They have a Peri-Peri Sauce lineup in five flavors:
- Peri-Peri Sauce: This features sun-ripened lemon and spices with a medium-spicy peri-peri sauce.
- Lemon & Herb Sauce: This combines the zestiness and tanginess of a lemon and the earthiness of herbs.
- Peri-Peri Garlic Sauce: This is another medium-spicy sauce with richness from the garlic and a hint of tanginess.
- Hot Peri-Peri Sauce: This is a really spicy sauce that is rich and savory with a hint of tanginess from vinegar.
- Extra hot Peri-Peri Sauce: This is the spiciest sauce available from the brand. It is savory and rich, but most of all, it provides a big spice kick.
All these sauces are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian-friendly. They are available in 9.2oz or 4.6oz bottles for varied prices. Customers can choose a pack of four for $29.59 for four 9oz bottles. They can either choose all four same flavors or all four different flavors in the four-pack.
Nando's also offers a range of mayonnaises, which it calls Perinaise. This also comes in three flavors: Garlic, Hot, and Tangy & Spicy. As per the product description, these are:
"gluten-free aioli is crafted with cage-free eggs and contains zero added MSG, artificial colors, or flavors."
These are available in packs of three, with either the same flavors or different flavors. Each bottle is 8.6 fluid ounces, and the prices of the three-pack vary from $21.99 to $28.09, depending on the combination.
