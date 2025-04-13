Nando's releases Peri-Wing Sauce in the U.S. for the first time ever: Price, availability, and more details explored

Nando's has released three new Peri-Wing Sauce bottles. Exclusively available on Amazon, the brand is bringing these sauces to the United States for the first time ever.

Ad

The Peri-Wing Sauce bottles are available in a pack of three, either with all three same flavors or different. This adds to the brand's bottled lineups that contain sauces and mayonnaise.

Nando's was founded in South Africa in 1987 by Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin. It has since grown massively in the United States and across the globe. It is known for its peri-peri chicken varieties. Its sauces have a separate fanbase and are now available to take home as well.

Ad

More about Nando's Peri-Wing Sauces

Nando's Peri-Wing Sauces (Image via Amazon)

The restaurant has released three new sauces, all made with sun-ripened African Bird's Eye Chilies or peri-peri. They are available in three flavors: Garlic, Buffalo, and Spicy Brown Sugar.

Ad

Garlic Peri-Wing Sauce : This features a balance of spice with a hint of sweetness, the richness of garlic, some zestiness from lemon, and earthiness from herbs.

: This features a balance of spice with a hint of sweetness, the richness of garlic, some zestiness from lemon, and earthiness from herbs. Buffalo Peri-Wing Sauce : This is savory, rich, and spicy with a hint of tanginess and garlic.

: This is savory, rich, and spicy with a hint of tanginess and garlic. Spicy Brown Sugar Peri-Wing Sauce: This is a very spicy sauce with a smoky kick and richness from molasses. It also has a hint of garlic and tanginess from vinegar.

Ad

As per their description on Amazon, all three sauces are perfect for wings, grilled meats, sandwiches, and as a dipping sauce as well. The Garlic and the Buffalo Peri-Wing sauces are medium-spicy as per Nando's spice meter, while the Spicy Brown Sugar Peri-Wing Sauce is hot on the meter.

All three sauces are available in three-packs worth $22.99. Each bottle is 12oz.

Also read: Hidden Valley Ranch introduces 7 new flavors: All you need to know

Ad

Other Nando's bottled products

The three Peri-Wing sauces are new additions to the Nando's lineup. The restaurant chain, however, has been selling some other products on Amazon for a while now.

Peri-Peri Sauce Variety Pack (Image via Amazon)

They have a Peri-Peri Sauce lineup in five flavors:

Ad

Peri-Peri Sauce : This features sun-ripened lemon and spices with a medium-spicy peri-peri sauce.

: This features sun-ripened lemon and spices with a medium-spicy peri-peri sauce. Lemon & Herb Sauce : This combines the zestiness and tanginess of a lemon and the earthiness of herbs.

: This combines the zestiness and tanginess of a lemon and the earthiness of herbs. Peri-Peri Garlic Sauce : This is another medium-spicy sauce with richness from the garlic and a hint of tanginess.

: This is another medium-spicy sauce with richness from the garlic and a hint of tanginess. Hot Peri-Peri Sauce : This is a really spicy sauce that is rich and savory with a hint of tanginess from vinegar.

: This is a really spicy sauce that is rich and savory with a hint of tanginess from vinegar. Extra hot Peri-Peri Sauce: This is the spiciest sauce available from the brand. It is savory and rich, but most of all, it provides a big spice kick.

Ad

All these sauces are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegetarian-friendly. They are available in 9.2oz or 4.6oz bottles for varied prices. Customers can choose a pack of four for $29.59 for four 9oz bottles. They can either choose all four same flavors or all four different flavors in the four-pack.

Perinaise Variety Pack (Image credits: Amazon)

Nando's also offers a range of mayonnaises, which it calls Perinaise. This also comes in three flavors: Garlic, Hot, and Tangy & Spicy. As per the product description, these are:

Ad

"gluten-free aioli is crafted with cage-free eggs and contains zero added MSG, artificial colors, or flavors."

These are available in packs of three, with either the same flavors or different flavors. Each bottle is 8.6 fluid ounces, and the prices of the three-pack vary from $21.99 to $28.09, depending on the combination.

Also read: FDA announces recall of Texas Pete Hot Sauce: Reason, locations, and more details explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More