Prego introduces new cheesy sauce lineup: Price, availability, and more details explored

Campbell's owned sauce label, Prego, has added five new sauces to its jarred sauces lineup. The five new cheesy sauces include two cheese sauces and three creamy tomato sauces. The website lists the products, but the brand has not yet done a formal announcement. At the time of writing this, the brand hasn't posted about new sauces on Prego's social media handles.

An April 4 report of EatThis,NotThat! shared the launch of these new sauces. However, an Amazon review of one of the new sauces dates back to March 10. Nonetheless, interested people can buy them from Amazon and a few other stores. For a price reference, these sauces are listed for $2.68 on HyVee.

Details of five newly introduced Prego sauces

From pasta dishes to vegetable casseroles, Prego sauces come in handy in times of quick cooking. The brand offers a wide variety of sauces to complement different patales. In May 2024, the brand announced three Creamy Pesto Sauces. The label has now added five new cheesy sauces to its product lineup.

The website describes the two new cheese sauces, Creamy Cheddar and Cheesy Bacon, in the following words:

"New Prego® Cheese Sauces are your solution to creating quick & delicious weeknight dinners without sacrificing quality. Made with real ingredients including fresh cream and cheddar cheese, these versatile sauces can be used to create a variety of family-friendly recipes."

Creamy Tomato with Ricotta Sauce, Creamy Tomato with Garlic Sauce, and Spicy Vodka Sauce are part of the new Creamy Tomato Sauce range. The description of these sauces on Prego's website reads:

"Our new collection of Creamy Tomato Sauces bring together the best of both worlds. Combining the bold, savory taste of tomato sauce with the rich, creaminess of Alfredo, these flavorful blush sauces are a quick & easy way to elevate any pasta dish and also can be used in a variety of recipes."

Flavor profile of Prego's new sauces

The new sauce range includes:

Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce —This velvety sauce is a mix of fresh cream and cheddar cheese. Apart from recipe preparation, like mac & cheese or cheesesteak pizza, this complements a variety of snacks as a dip.

—This velvety sauce is a mix of fresh cream and cheddar cheese. Apart from recipe preparation, like mac & cheese or cheesesteak pizza, this complements a variety of snacks as a dip. Cheesy Bacon Cheddar Cheese Sauce —For smoky flavor lovers, this sauce is made with fresh cream, cheddar cheese, and applewood bacon. Prego suggests making Cheeseburger Pasta Skillet and Creamy Cheddar Bacon Chicken & Rice with it.

—For smoky flavor lovers, this sauce is made with fresh cream, cheddar cheese, and applewood bacon. Prego suggests making Cheeseburger Pasta Skillet and Creamy Cheddar Bacon Chicken & Rice with it. Creamy Tomato with Ricotta Sauce —This blush sauce is prepared using tomatoes, fresh cream, and low-fat ricotta cheese.

—This blush sauce is prepared using tomatoes, fresh cream, and low-fat ricotta cheese. Creamy Tomato with Garlic Sauce —This mixture of tomatoes, garlic, and fresh cream is ideal for preparing recipes like Creamy Tuscan Shrimp Pasta and Chickpea & Spinach Curry.

—This mixture of tomatoes, garlic, and fresh cream is ideal for preparing recipes like Creamy Tuscan Shrimp Pasta and Chickpea & Spinach Curry. Spicy Vodka Sauce—Those who prefer their food spicy can try this blend of tomatoes, cream, ricotta cheese, and crushed red pepper. Brand suggests that it is ideal for making Spicy Vodka Rigatoni and Vodka Pizza.

The cheese sauces are available in 14.5 oz jars, whereas the creamy tomato sauces come in 23.75 oz jars.

The label has also listed a detailed recipe of suggested items on its website. Apart from the newly introduced sauces, cooking enthusiasts can also explore the other sauce ranges of the brand.

