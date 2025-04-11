Joshua Weissman partners with The Kentucky Derby to curate at-home race day menu

The 151st Kentucky Derby is scheduled for May 2-3, and for fans celebrating at home, Churchill Downs Racetrack, the home of the Kentucky Derby, has partnered with Joshua Weissman. Churchill Downs Racetrack announced this partnership through an official press release on April 9.

This collaboration brings a curated menu for the 151st Run for the Roses to horse racing fans. The menu includes a variety of snacks and appetizers inspired by the event. The collaborative menu, designed by New York Times best-selling cookbook author Joshua Weissman, is available on the official Kentucky Derby website.

From cocktail to chicken biscuit, the Kentucky Derby at-home race day menu includes eight recipes

The first leg of the Triple Crown occurs on the first Saturday in May and is just days away. Many fans will gather at Churchill Downs Racetrack to witness the Run for the Roses. This horse racing event is incomplete without a snacking experience.

However, numerous fans prefer watching it at home. For those fans, Churchill Downs Racetrack has partnered with popular chef and content creator Joshua Weissman.

The bestselling cookbook author has crafted this menu, drawing inspiration from his Southern roots to offer regional flavors. The official press release also included the chef's insights on this collaboration. Joshua Weissman's statement reads:

"The tradition of The Kentucky Derby is unlike anything else, extending far beyond the racetrack, and I'm thrilled to help bring the spirit of the Derby to those watching from home this year."

The statement continued,

"Preparing a spread for an event as legendary as the Derby can feel intimidating, but my goal with this menu was to craft a collection of approachable dishes that are both easy to make and also put a fresh take on classic race day favorites."

The VP of marketing and partnerships at Churchill Downs Racetrack, Casey Ramage, also shared his thoughts in the press release in the following words:

"Joshua's love for food, creativity in the kitchen and passion for entertaining his online audience make him the ideal partner to curate this year's 'Kentucky Derby At-Home' menu. The menu Joshua put together embodies the energy of the Kentucky Derby with adventurous takes on traditional offerings that will make any at-home celebration just as thrilling as the race itself."

Including detailed ingredients and cooking instructions, the newly unveiled menu recipes are available on the event's official website.

What does this at-home race day menu include?

As stated in the press release, Joshua has a strong grasp of online food trends and maintains a good connection with millennials and Gen Z, which the chef leveraged to design this Derby-inspired menu. The official page describes the menu as follows: words:

" Bring the bold flavors of the Kentucky Derby home! For the 151st Run for the Roses®, chef Joshua Weissman has crafted an exclusive at-home menu filled with modern twists on classic Southern favorites."

The menu includes the following items:

Pretzel Sticks with Mustard Mayo Sauce

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Cobb Salad

Perfectly Baked Mac and Cheese

Crudité

Spicy Sweet Caramel Corn

Salted Potato Chip Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Boulevardier Negroni

In addition to the Joshua Weissman-curated menu, fans can also explore a variety of food options featured in the Official Derby Menu available on the website. Those planning to watch the event live can visit the website to purchase tickets.

