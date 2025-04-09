Cinnabon and Carvel team up to launch new store: Menu, locations, and more details explored

Cinnabon and Carvel have teamed up to launch a new store named Cinnabon Swirl. The union restaurant will introduce exclusive menu items like Bonini, Ice Cream Sandwiches, Premium Pints, and Cinnabon Swirl Sundae. Cinnabon Swirl's menu items blend the "ooey-gooey goodness" of Cinnabon with Carvel's Original Soft Serve.

The parent company of Cinnabon and Carvel, GoTo Foods, released an official press note on April 8, introducing Cinnabon Swirl. The new concept restaurant will make its debut in May in Hillsboro, Oregon. The company has planned to open three more locations in Arizona, Georgia, and California at the end of this year, with a total of 30 locations in pipeline by 2026.

Cinnabon and Carvel's debut store will offer two limited-edition flavors each month

Cinnabon, known for its cinnamon rolls, has joined hands with soft serve ice cream label Carvel to bring a new concept store, Cinnabon Swirl. The parent company of two brands, GoTo Foods, merges the unique flavors of two labels to offer an entirely new exclusive range for the new concept outlet. While unveiling Cinnabon Swirl, the CEO of GoTo Foods, Jim Holthouser, said:

"GoTo Foods has a unique competitive advantage by operating as a dynamic platform company with powerful enterprise engines including supply chain, technology and revenue management."

The statement continues,

"This company is able to propel the success of our current portfolio of brands while also being able to instantly provide new concepts like Cinnabon Swirl with elevated resources to help drive the business."

The CEO further says,

"By combining the global recognition of Cinnabon with the passionate fanbase of Carvel, Cinnabon Swirl is well-positioned to become the most irresistible dessert destination in the industry."

Cinnabon and Carvel have designed the menu keeping the new-age customers in mind. The statement of the Executive Chef at Cinnabon, Jennifer Holwill, in the press note reads:

"Consumers are increasingly seeking new and unique irresistible desserts, and Cinnabon Swirl was conceptualized to meet this evolving demand."

The statement continues,

"Cinnabon Swirl is the ultimate sweet escape, where the magic of our world-famous baked goods meets the creamy delight of Carvel soft serve, giving consumers an experience and menu items that they won't find anywhere else."

What can guests expect from the Cinnabon and Carvel collaboration?

Cinnabon Swirl is offering an exclusive menu, merging the flavors of both labels. The menu includes the following items:

Bonini : This menu item is made with a mix of Cinnabon's Classic Roll and Carvel's iconic vanilla soft serve to prepare a warm-pressed sweet delicacy.

: This menu item is made with a mix of Cinnabon's Classic Roll and Carvel's iconic vanilla soft serve to prepare a warm-pressed sweet delicacy. Cinnabon Swirl Sundae : This warm and cold blend dessert is made with a Classic Roll of Cinnabon topped with vanilla soft serve and further drizzled with caramel.

: This warm and cold blend dessert is made with a Classic Roll of Cinnabon topped with vanilla soft serve and further drizzled with caramel. Ice Cream Sandwiches : To prepare this delicacy, the duo has stuffed soft-serve ice cream in between baked chocolate chip cookies.

: To prepare this delicacy, the duo has stuffed soft-serve ice cream in between baked chocolate chip cookies. Premium Pints: These cold desserts are made with Carvel's soft serve with a variety of toppings.

To kickstart the new concept, the union is bringing two new limited-edition soft serve flavors, of which Cinnabon Swirl will rotate each month. The two new items are

Birthday Cake Ice Cream Sandwich : This little treat is made with Carvel's soft serve and blue cream cheese frosting sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies covered in rainbow sprinkles.

: This little treat is made with Carvel's soft serve and blue cream cheese frosting sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies covered in rainbow sprinkles. Caramel Macchiato Ice Cream Sandwich: The mixture of Carvel's cold brew soft serve and caramel sauce is filled between mini chocolate chip-loaded cookies.

Quick dessert lovers can visit the new collaborative restaurant from Cinnabon and Carvel. Cinnabon Swirl created a new Instagram page on April 8. Interested people can follow it to get updated on the latest offerings or new openings.

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More