Smashburger introduces new Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack Smash: All you need to know

The fast-casual burger restaurant chain, Smashburger, has introduced a new item to its menu, the Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack Smash. On April 8, the restaurant released an official press note announcing the new offering. Earlier, in September 2024, the label revamped its menu and added many new items to it.

The brand has now added the Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack Smash, a limited-time offering. The new menu item is available at Smashburger's stores from April 8. The price of the burger varies across the store. However, for reference, a New York-based outlet is offering it for $10.29 when ordered online.

Smashburger's Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack is a blend of the label's top three burgers

Last year in September, the brand celebrated its 17th anniversary by revamping its menu and adding nine new menu items. The Bacon Stack Smash and Spicy Jalapeño Smash were a part of the new offerings. The label has now introduced the Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack, combining the taste of its three best-selling burgers, including these two.

In this regard, the statement of the president of Smashburger, Jim Sullivan, in the official press release reads:

"At Smashburger, we know our guests appreciate big, satisfying flavors, and the new Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack is a celebration of their top picks. By bringing together the best elements of our Bacon Stack Smash, Spicy Jalapeño Smash, and BBQ Bacon Smash, we've created something bold, indulgent, and uniquely Smashburger."

The limited-time Jalapeño BBQ Bacon Stack is made by stacking up the following ingredients:

Crispy applewood-smoked bacon.

Certified Angus Beef® patty.

Fresh-sliced jalapeños.

Sweet and smoky BBQ sauce.

Melty American cheese.

The label describes this LTO in the following words:

"Offering burger lovers layers of sweet bbq, smoky bacon and freshly sliced Jalapeños all with the great taste of our fresh never frozen Certified Angus Beef® Smashburger, smashed and seared on a butter painted grill."

Customers get the option to remove or add extra cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and jalapeños. Moreover, they can also opt for a substitute classic bun.

Some offers from the brand

The quick-service burger chain also offers chicken burgers, fries, and a range of beverages, apart from its popular beef burgers. The brand also provides its customers with various promotional offers. New users, on signing up for SmashRewards, get free fries on their first order.

Additionally, on Wednesdays, the brand offers a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult meal. The offer is valid for children under 12 and applies only to in-store purchases. These benefits are available exclusively at participating locations.

About Smashburger

Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, the brand is renowned for its smashed patty beef burgers made with certified Angus beef. The brand uses custom-forged burger smashers to prepare patties.

Currently, the label operates from 208 locations across seven countries, with a presence in 31 states in the US. The brand received a Stevie American Business Award in 2023 for "Achievement in Product Innovation" and a few other recognitions.

Another notable thing about the brand is its Nutrition widget, where customers can select their allergies, lifestyle preferences, and other nutritional goals. Based on these choices, the restaurant suggests its suitable and unsuitable menu offerings.

