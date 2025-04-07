Jack in the Box Spring Menu 2025: New items, deals, and more explored

Jack in the Box Spring Menu 2025 has arrived, bringing a mix of returning favorites, new flavors, and limited-time deals. Launched on April 3, the seasonal lineup includes Nashville Hot-seasoned Popcorn Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, and Pink Pineapple Express beverages, available through June 2. Regional offerings, like BBQ Potato Chip-flavored items in San Diego, add localized twists to the menu.

Promotions tied to holidays and events, such as Cinco de Mayo freebies and Mother’s Day discounts, complement the refresh. The chain also reintroduces its Fan Fav Box, bundling Tiny Tacos, fries, and dips with new or classic Mozzarella Sticks. With budget-friendly combo meals and app-exclusive deals, the Jack in the Box Spring Menu targets both loyal customers and newcomers.

New and returning Jack in the Box Spring Menu food highlights

The Jack in the Box Spring Menu features Nashville Hot-seasoned Popcorn Chicken, made with 100% all-white meat and available in small, big, or mega boxes. Diners can pair it with Buttermilk Ranch or opt for the San Diego-exclusive BBQ Potato Chip flavor. Mozzarella Sticks return in Classic or Nashville Hot variations, with a four-piece order starting at $3.50.

The Fan Fav Box combines Mozzarella Sticks, Tiny Tacos, seasoned curly fries, and dip cups (marinara, Avocado Lime, and Buttermilk Ranch). This shareable option caters to groups seeking variety, though prices vary by location.

Pink Pineapple Express drinks debut

Jack in the Box expands its Pineapple Express lineup with three pink-hued beverages:

Pink Pineapple Express Shake : Vanilla shake swirled with pink pineapple flavor, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

: Vanilla shake swirled with pink pineapple flavor, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Pink Pineapple Express Twisted Soda : Lemonade mixed with pink pineapple and vanilla cream.

: Lemonade mixed with pink pineapple and vanilla cream. Pink Pineapple Express Red Bull Infusion: Features Red Bull Summer Edition’s white peach and pink pineapple notes.

These drinks join the menu nationwide in the U.S., with the shake priced at $4.20 for Jack Pack members starting April 14.

Limited-time deals and event promos

The Jack in the Box Spring Menu includes several promotions:

April Offers : $4.20 Pink Pineapple Express Shake for Jack Pack members (April 14 onward).

: $4.20 Pink Pineapple Express Shake for Jack Pack members (April 14 onward). Cinco De Mayo : Free Meat Lover Burrito or Tiny Tacos with a $5+ order (May 2–5).

: Free Meat Lover Burrito or Tiny Tacos with a $5+ order (May 2–5). Teacher Appreciation Week : Verified teachers receive a $10 Reward Credit via ID.ME (May 2–9).

: Verified teachers receive a $10 Reward Credit via ID.ME (May 2–9). Mother’s Day : 50% off shakes or desserts with a $5+ purchase (May 11).

: 50% off shakes or desserts with a $5+ purchase (May 11). Jack’s Birthday Week: Daily free items (e.g., tacos, egg rolls) with $5+ orders (May 12–18).

These deals emphasize affordability, aligning with the chain’s focus on value-driven dining.

Regional exclusives and combo options

San Diego locations offer BBQ Potato Chip-seasoned Popcorn Chicken and Mozzarella Sticks, priced at $5.99 for a Small Box Combo. The Jack in the Box Spring Menu also includes combo meals pairing entrees with fries and drinks, though exact pricing varies by market.

The return of Mozzarella Sticks and Popcorn Chicken reflects customer demand for nostalgic, shareable snacks, while new flavors cater to adventurous palates.

From spicy Nashville Hot options to tropical beverages, the seasonal refresh aims to draw in crowds during spring celebrations. With deals spanning holidays and its own birthday week, the chain reinforces its reputation for playful, budget-friendly promotions. As the Jack in the Box Spring Menu runs through June 2, customers have ample time to explore the limited-time items.

