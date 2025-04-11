Food & Wine Classic in Charleston returns: Culinary star lineup, anticipated events, and more details explored

After a successful debut last year, the Food & Wine Classic in Charleston is set to return this November. The South Carolina-based food festival celebrates Southern essence through a variety of dishes prepared by renowned chefs. The three-day event will take place in collaboration with Southern Living and Travel + Leisure, and presented by Explore Charleston.

Dotdash Meredith, the parent company of Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Travel + Leisure, released an official press note on April 9, 2025, informing about the upcoming event. It is scheduled to take place on November 14-16, 2025.

The ticket sale will go live on May 15 at 12 pm ET on the festival's official webpage. The passes will be available for $1450, and this early bird pricing (otherwise $1950) is valid this July 31.

From cooking demonstrations to grand tasting, here are the details about the Food & Wine Classic in Charleston

The second annual Food & Wine Classic in Charleston is coming back with some returning favorites and some fresh events. Making its debut in September 2024, the event topped USA Today's '10Best' list in the 'Best New Festival' category. The Lowcountry food festival is coming back, and the schedule for this year's three-day-long event is live now.

Food & Wine Editor in Chief, Hunter Lewis, said via the official press release:

"We're excited to return to Charleston for another unforgettable weekend of world-class culinary experiences. Charleston's rich food culture, breathtaking scenery, and signature Southern hospitality create an atmosphere unlike any other."

The statement continued:

"Alongside our partners at Southern Living and Travel + Leisure, we're looking forward to spotlighting this dynamic culinary destination, and to bringing together our passionate culinary community to celebrate, learn, and savor everything this vibrant city has to offer."

Other collaborating partners are contributing their expertise to the event, and guests will be able to explore curated experiences led by the editors-in-chief of the three magazines.

What Food & Wine Classic in Charleston bringing this year?

Apart from music and food, the festival will host many star chefs and experts to show their culinary finesse and share pro tips with guests. Here is the list of food personalities coming this year:

Emeril and EJ Lagasse

Maneet Chauhan

Julia Coney

Tyler Florence

Anthony Giglio

Melissa King

Wanda Mann

Amanda McCrossin

Kwame Onwuachi

Ray Isle

Gail Simmons

Claudette Zepeda

Andrew Zimmern

The event will also feature experts in local cuisine, including Mike Lata, Carrie Morey, Rodney Scott, James London, Miles White, and Femi Oyediran, among others.

The weekend festival will feature food and wine seminars, along with grand tastings where guests can sample a range of appetizers, explore selections from leading winemakers, and pick up cooking tips and techniques. Guests can also explore the city with the curated excursions by Travel + Leisure.

Another key event at the Food & Wine Classic in Charleston will be Southern Living's Lowcountry Tailgate. The barbecue and music event celebrating the Southern tradition is slated to take place at the bank of the Kiawah River. About the event, the Editor in Chief of Southern Living, Sid Evans, said:

"With the South's best barbecue, a red-hot Southern band, and a breathtaking setting, this event is a true celebration of Lowcountry tailgating and Southern culture."

Food and travel enthusiasts can also explore the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, which is slated to be held on June 20-22 this summer. The tickets for the festival are currently available for purchase.

