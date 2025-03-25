What is Water Glassing Eggs? All you need to know about the trending TikTok hack 

An age-old preservation method, Water Glassing, is getting popular on TikTok amid the rising egg prices. The supply shortage of eggs in the US forced many people to either cut down their consumption or buy in bulk to minimize the price surge. However, keeping multiple trays in the pantry at once poses a risk of spoiling the eggs.

In such a case, it is important to preserve these eggs properly to keep them fresh for long. There are many preservation techniques to increase the shelf life of eggs, and one such age-old technique has resurfaced on the internet, the Water Glassing. The trick, which can keep eggs fresh for up to a year, is going viral on TikTok. However, experts have raised some concerns about it.

Water Glassing can keep eggs safe for more than a year; here's how to do it

After the flu crisis, the prices of eggs soared continuously in the US, with some recent relief signs. Washington has also asked for egg imports from some egg-producing European nations, and many are showing reluctance. However, months ahead are not going to be easy on the egg supply.

Meanwhile, the internet is flooded with people's queries ranging from the cheapest eggs available to the best egg alternatives. Fortunately, there are many solutions to this problem. Buying eggs in bulk can save some bucks, but they also come with a shelf life, which means they require preservation to scale up their shelf life. Thankfully, there are many.

A time-tested preservation method, Water Glassing eggs, is now creating buzz on TikTok. Many users are posting a 'how to Water Glass eggs?' on the platform. The technique has been used by the homesteading community for ages to preserve eggs for winter months, when egg production falls due to lack of daylight. This method keeps eggs fresh for more than a year.

Details about Water Glassing:

The traditional technique involves submerging fresh unwashed eggs in a water solution mixed with pickling lime. The alkaline solution helps maintain the eggs' freshness by preventing bacterial growth and sealing the porous eggshells. Those interested can read below to do it themselves.

What items are required for Water Glassing?

Fresh unwashed eggs : The eggs must be fresh and unwashed before preserving. The washing removes the natural protective bloom on the eggshell, which is crucial in this method.

: The eggs must be fresh and unwashed before preserving. The washing removes the natural protective bloom on the eggshell, which is crucial in this method. Pickling lime (sodium silicate) : This creates the alkaline environment, which is the core of this technique.

: This creates the alkaline environment, which is the core of this technique. Food-grade container : Take a half-gallon canning jar or similar vessel as per the requirement.

: Take a half-gallon canning jar or similar vessel as per the requirement. Water: Preferably take distilled or filtered water to avoid any impurities.

How to preserve eggs with Water Glassing?

In a separate container, add one quart (approximately 1.13 litres) of water and mix one ounce of pickling lime in it to prepare the solution.

Now, place the unwashed eggs in the food-grade container and pour the alkaline solution over them till the eggs are submerged completely.

Put the lid back on and store the container in a cool and dark place.

Eggs are now preserved, and one can use them when needed. Remember to wash them properly before consuming.

Water Glassing eggs seems an easy and affordable method, however, there are some concerns regarding this method. Experts say that there is a possible risk of Salmonella contamination in this technique. Also, if not done properly, there is a risk of other bacterial attacks. People can also resort to refrigeration and egg freezing techniques, which also come with risks, but are comparatively safer.

