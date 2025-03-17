Where can you get the cheapest eggs right now? Grocery store egg prices explored

Getting the cheapest eggs right now is one of the top concerns in the US. Egg prices in the United States have experienced significant fluctuations due to various factors, primarily the bird flu outbreak. The price uptick has affected consumer behavior, and many have either started buying in bulk or switching to egg-free alternatives.

Ad

However, there is some silver lining as the prices are coming down. A recent update from the USDA states that on March 7, the average national price of large white eggs was $6.95 per dozen, which is 15 percent less than what it cost on February 27.

Nonetheless, the prices are still far from being called under control. In such a case, it becomes imperative to know the prices of this daily need item. Here are some options to buy the cheapest eggs.

Ad

From Costco to Sam's Club, read here to know where to find the cheapest eggs

Expand Tweet

Ad

From daily omelet breakfasts to the need for baking, eggs are an inseparable component of dietary needs. The prices and supply of this core pantry item were adversely affected; many stores ran out of eggs, and they had to put a purchase limit in place. This crisis forced many to look for alternatives or stock up from different stores.

Prices are declining, as previously mentioned, but they are still far from normal. Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that the average price of Grade A eggs in February 2025 was $5.89 per dozen, which, a year ago in February 2024, was $2.99.

Ad

In such a scenario, buying the cheapest eggs from the right place can save a few bucks. Here is a list of egg prices at different stores compiled by All Recipes.

Costco: $5.29/dozen

Sam's Club: $4.15/dozen

Kroger: $5.39/dozen

BJ's Wholesale Club at $4.32/dozen

Walmart: $5.97/dozen

Trader Joe's: $4.99/dozen

Publix (based on Birmingham, Alabama, pricing): $5.99/dozen

Whole Foods: $4.99/dozen

Target: $5.99/dozen

Dollar General: $6.35/dozen

Aldi: $6.59/dozen

All Recipes conducted this research on March 13 at stores located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We can conclude from the above list that Sam's Club offers the cheapest eggs. Those who don't have access to the store can also buy from BJ's Wholesale Club or Trader Joe's.

Ad

What can customers expect in the coming months?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The effect of influenza is fading slowly, and hence prices are falling in March. As mentioned earlier, the USDA's recent data shows a decline. In its March 7 report, the USDA states:

“Demand for shell eggs continues to fade into the new month as no significant outbreaks of HPAI [highly pathogenic avian influenza] have been detected in nearly two weeks. This respite has provided an opportunity for production to make progress in reducing recent shell egg shortages.”

Ad

Also, the United States is asking for more egg supply from Denmark and other European nations. According to a letter reviewed by Reuters, the USD submitted official queries to egg-producing nations in late February, requesting information on their producing capabilities and export willingness. However, amid tariff issues and Greenland contention, it will be challenging to secure more egg imports.

Despite all the efforts, the prices will not come down drastically. Meanwhile, customers can choose egg-free recipes and egg alternatives or shop mindfully by comparing prices to get the cheapest eggs in the current supply shortage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback