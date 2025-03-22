Wholesale egg prices in the U.S. have fallen more than 40% since the end of February according to new analysis

Over the last few years, the dramatic rise in egg prices has been a significant concern for Americans. However, according to a new analysis by USDA on March 14, 2025, shoppers are expected to see some relief soon due to a plunge in wholesale egg prices.

Ad

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has caused an egg shortage across America. The disease has reportedly forced farmers to cull millions of birds since the outbreak began in February 2022.

The country continues to grapple with the impact of bird flu, which has not only infected humans but also generated record-high retail prices of eggs. As this protein-rich food is a staple food in many households, its rising prices have left consumers frustrated.

Ad

Wholesale egg prices see a significant drop

Wholesale egg prices have dropped over 40% since late February, according to CNBC. A USDA analysis links this to increased supply and weaker demand, but experts say it's unclear how much further prices will fall.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The news outlet reported the wholesale prices of the commodity dropped to $4.83 per dozen on Friday, as per Expana, an agency that tracks agricultural commodity prices. This price drop in eggs saw a 44% decline from their peak of $8.58 per dozen on February 28, 2025.

Bird flu makes egg retail hit an all-time high

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reveal that consumers paid a record-high price of $5.90 for a dozen eggs last month in February. This retail price nearly doubled from a year ago and has blown past its prior all-time high record of $4.82 per dozen in January 2023.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Agricultural economists and market experts also revealed that the deadly bird flu in America has killed millions of egg-laying chickens and crimped egg supply. However, on Friday, USDA shared a relief update confirming that the outbreaks have tapered off this March, the body wrote:

“Slowing [bird flu] outbreaks are leading to improved supply availability and wholesale market prices have responded with sharp declines over the past week.”

Ad

Consumers may expect slow relief

The decline in wholesale rates may soon offer relief for consumers but it is unclear how rapidly and to what extent. Notably, although the wholesale prices have reportedly seen a decline, there is still a significant lag in subsequent retail pricing.

Kevin Bergquist, an egg analyst at the Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute said in a March market update (via CNBC):

“Egg prices will likely remain highly variable for the near future, but at a higher-than-usual level.”

Ad

Talking about the relief, Kevin Bergquist added:

“In the short term, we will likely see a continuation of high egg prices.”

Meanwhile, the USDA also noted that is now nearly a month since the last major disease outbreak. USDA Secretary Rollins also announced a comprehensive strategy to curb the spread of HPAI and lower prices of the beloved commodity across the U.S.

Despite the drop in wholesale prices, it is still unclear whether the consumer demand for shell eggs which has also declined in the past few weeks will increase. Meanwhile, the Easter holiday, which falls on April 20 this year might bring some positive consumer response if price will improve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback