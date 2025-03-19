What is the difference between brown and white eggs? Details explored

When it comes to buying eggs, people have their preferences. Besides the size or color, their purchase is influenced by specific needs, choices, tastes, or the belief of one being healthier than the other.

Although chicken eggshells come in a range of colors, like white, brown, blue, green, and pink, the most common and accessible to consumers are white and brown. While there is a lot of information written on the carton labels, does it really determine which ones are healthier or which ones are better in taste?

Now, besides the eggshell color, let’s take a look at how exactly are brown and white ones different.

Brown and white eggs: Shell color explored

Chicken eggs come in different colors, including brown and white, and can be easily found at a supermarket. However, many people don’t know why they have different colors.

The color of a shell depends on the breed of chicken (Image via Unsplash)

Surprisingly, the color of the shell depends on the breed of chicken. According to Southern Living, the color can also differ depending on the genetics of the bird. While all have a base color of white, the eggshell color can change during the final stages of formation if the hen breed carries the genes for shell pigmentation.

Notably, the color can also be determined by the features of the bird. If a hen has earlobes and feathers that are red or red-brown, then it will usually lay a brown one. Meanwhile, if a bird has white earlobes and feathers, it will lay white.

Which are the white egg-laying chicken breeds?

White ones typically come from chicken breeds, including Leghorns, Anconas, and Polish. Leghorns are used for commercial production. Anconas can be identified by their speckled appearance, and Polish chicken breeds have distinctive crests.

Which are the brown egg-laying chicken breeds?

Rhode Island Reds, Plymouth Rocks, and Orpingtons are brown egg-laying chicken breeds. While all three are dual-purpose breeds, reared both for eggs and for meat, the Orpingtons are also popular in backyard flocks.

Nutritional value

While brown ones have a reputation for being healthier, on the nutrition scale, both white and brown are nearly identical in calories, protein, fat, vitamins, and antioxidants. So, the color of the eggshell reportedly has no “great or less” impact on its nutritional content.

However, factors including chicken's diet, the environment they are raised in, and their overall health can affect the nutritional value as well as the freshness of the product.

When hens are given diets enriched with omega-3s, they reportedly lay ones higher in omega-3 fatty acids. Meanwhile, pasture-raised birds are known to produce ones high in vitamins A and E. They also have richer yolks.

Taste

Both brown and white-shelled generally have the same taste. However, their taste can be affected by freshness as well as the diet of the chicken that lays them. Moreover, the way these are cooked can further enhance or cover their natural flavor.

A person can enjoy their natural flavor by preparing them in soft boiling or poaching methods. Meanwhile, this protein-rich source is also used as a main ingredient in baked goods, fried food, casseroles, noodles, and more.

