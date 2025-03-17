Duke's Mayo has partnered with Hardee’s to launch a limited-time menu item featuring its Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce, which is available from March 5, 2025. The collaboration introduces Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Platters paired with Duke’s tangy, sweet-and-spicy sauce, alongside fries, coleslaw, garlic toast, and a drink.

Hardee’s My Rewards app also offers new members a free chicken sandwich or tenders with a minimum purchase within 30 days of sign-up. The promotion coincides with Hardee’s release of a Strawberry Lemon Biscuit, available until April 29. Duke's Mayo, known for its vinegar-forward flavor, marks its first fast-food partnership through this deal, aiming to capitalize on customizable sauce trends.

The Duke's Mayo x Hardee's collaboration centers on hand-breaded chicken platters

Game-day grub gets a mayo makeover with Duke's Mayo x Hardees (Image via Hardee's)

Hardee’s Hand-Breaded Chicken Tender Platter now includes Duke’s Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce as a dipping option. The tenders are made with all-white meat, soaked in buttermilk, and lightly breaded.

The sauce combines mustard, vinegar and spices for a sweet-heat profile, which Duke's Mayo marketing director Rebecca Lupesco describes as “bold” and “made for dipping.” She said in a press release on March 5, 2025:

"There's no better match for Hardee's Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders than Duke's Carolina Gold BBQ, which was made for dipping. It's bold, tangy, and just the right amount of sweet - this is how you do BBQ flavor right."

The Duke's Mayo partnership is available at participating Hardee’s locations nationwide, though regional availability may vary. Customers can check Hardee’s website or app for local participation and pricing.

Duke’s Carolina Gold BBQ sauce emphasizes regional flavors

Duke’s Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce is a mustard-based condiment with no added sugar, aligning with the brand’s reputation for tangy, egg-forward recipes. Historically popular in Southern U.S. markets, the sauce’s inclusion in Hardee’s menu targets fans of regional flavors.

Sarah Breymaier, Hardee’s VP of brand marketing, noted the partnership responds to growing demand for customizable sauce options, especially during basketball season. She stated in the press release:

"We have seen dipping sauces grow in popularity and guests are seeking out more flavors and customization to fit their tastes with custom sauce options – Hardee's is answering that call with this exciting offer."

Hardee’s My Rewards app drives customer engagement

My Rewards Members get access to exclusive member-only mobile offers & Bonus Star Programs (Image via Hardee's)

New My Rewards app members can claim a free Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich or 5-Piece Chicken Tenders with any purchase. The offer is valid for 30 days post-sign-up and requires in-app redemption. Existing members receive personalized deals, though the Duke’s sauce promotion is available to all customers at participating locations.

Strawberry lemon biscuit joins the seasonal lineup

The new Strawberry Lemon Biscuits are here for a limited time only! (Image via Hardee's)

Alongside the Duke's Mayo collaboration, Hardee’s launched a Strawberry Lemon Biscuit on March 5. The biscuit features strawberry and lemon flavors with an icing drizzle, joining other varieties like Maple and Blueberry. It will remain available until April 29, overlapping with the NCAA basketball tournament.

Hardee’s collaboration with Duke's Mayo merges regional flavor appeal with fast-food convenience, leveraging the latter’s cult following. The limited-time platter and app incentives aim to boost foot traffic during peak sports seasons, while the Strawberry Lemon Biscuit caters to springtime tastes. Whether this partnership becomes a recurring offering depends on customer response during its March–April run.

