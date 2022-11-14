Nas net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as his Calabasas home is robbed of multiple items

Nas, also known as Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, was celebrating the release of his new album King's Disease III in New York City. However, things took a turn for the worse when his Calabasas residence was robbed by two thieves on November 12.

Law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ that the robbery took place at 8:30 pm when the robbers broke the door at the back and entered the house. The rapper's house was equipped with a Ring camera which alerted his team and they immediately called the cops to his house.

#TheInfamous @MO_The_General Dag they robbed Nas Calabasas crib.... Dag they robbed Nas Calabasas crib....

The robbers left the house before police officers arrived. While the assets robbed from his house remain unknown, reports stated that around two bags full of items were missing from the singer's house.

Investigators are currently waiting for the artist to return so that they can get the details of the items that were stolen. No one has been arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department so far.

Nas has earned a lot from his successful career in the music industry

Nas accumulated a lot of wealth from the hit albums and singles he released in these years (Image via Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Nas is considered one of the best rappers of all time and his father Olu Dara is a cornetist, guitarist, and singer. He began his career in 1989 and also appeared on Main Group's song, Live at the Barbeque.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 49-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $70 million. He has accumulated a lot of wealth from his successful career as a rapper and earned $35 million between September 2017 and September 2018. His net worth was reduced to $19 million between September 2018 and September 2019.

The New York City native purchased a house in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough, Georgia for $659,000 in 2002. The house was built in 1999 and has two bedrooms, three full and one-half bathrooms, and a swimming pool.

Jones and his then-wife Kelis then brought a house in Los Angeles for $1.6 million in 2007. Built in 1947, the house has four bathrooms and three bathrooms. He purchased another house for $3.5 million in Calabasas, California in November 2021.

His first album, Illmatic, was released in 1994 and was a big hit. This was followed by another album, It Was Written, in 1996 and it managed to reach the top of the Billboard 200.

His next two albums, I Am and Nastradamus, were released in 1999 but were criticized by critics and fans as they thought that the quality of his work was declining.

The Halftime singer continued to release more albums like Stillmatic, God's Son, Street's Disciple, Hip Hop Is Dead, Life Is Good, King's Disease II, King's Disease III, and more. He collaborated with Damian Marley on an album, Distant Relatives, released in 2010.

