“National embarrassment”: Biden’s statement at Vietnam press conference sparks various reactions online

Joe Biden's Vietnam speech is making internet users lose their minds. The American president's press conference in Vietnam was marred by a myriad of bizarre moments. At one point, Joe Biden appeared to be flipping through his speech papers and telling everyone that he was just following orders and that he was going to go to bed.

In another viral moment, the president was cut off by his staff mid-speech. The president's bizarre statements brought confusion and laughter to netizens who could not believe what they were hearing.

Some netizens alleged that the president was a puppet controlled by former president Barack Obama, while others labeled him an embarrassment.

One user commented on @simonateba's tweet on the incident:

Netizens insinuate Obama pulling Biden's strings

Joe Biden's Vietnam press conference on Sunday drew the attention of many for its off-beat nature. The United States president was speaking at a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, a couple of days after the historic G20 summit in New Delhi, India.

The president talked about global warming by quoting a famous John Wayne movie, where the iconic actor was trying to help a tribe of "Indians" get back to the reservation. He said:

"'And the Indian looks at John Wayne and points to the Union soldier and says, 'He's a lying dog-faced pony soldier.'"

"Well, there's a lot of lying dog-faced pony soldiers out there about global warming. But not anymore."

After the quote, the president ruffled through his sheets of paper on the podium and before asking his staff if there was anyone left to answer questions, he stated or allegedly joked:

"'I'm just following my orders here..."

A large chunk of netizens were embarrassed and outraged by Joe Biden's press conference. A lot of people wanted to know who was giving him orders.

The popular consensus among netizens was that the president's strings were being pulled by former president, Barack Obama. A few users were sad to see that the conference room was laughing at the president.

Here are a few reactions from @simonateba's re-tweet of RNC Research's X post of the press conference:

"I am going to go to bed": Joe Biden

Another viral moment came when the president was answering a question about the America-China relationship and his communication with Xi Jinping. Toward the end of the answer, the president let everybody know that he was about to go to bed.

Another reporter asked him what he talked about with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit.

The president replied by stating that they talked about stability, and the third world (which he later corrected to the southern hemisphere) having access to change. He then stated that the conversation was not confrontational, all while largely stammering and stuttering.

Towards the end of his answer, before Biden was even finished, his press secretary ended the meeting, after which the president eventually said thank you and Jazz music filled the room, as his mic volume was lowered.

He did, later listen to a reporter's shouted-out question and answered it but the podium mic only picked up half his answer, before he walked off.