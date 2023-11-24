“NBC is gonna feel our wrath”: Broadcasting channel abruptly cutting Steve Aoki’s halftime show performance in seconds sparks wild reactions online 

Steve Aoki, the famous American DJ, performed at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington State on November 23, 2023, during the halftime of the match between the Seahawks and the 49ers. The match was broadcast live by NBC channel, which went into a commercial break midway through the start of the singer's performance, leading to fans missing most of it.

The commercial break cutting off the performance has since then gone viral on social media, with fans giving off wild reactions against the broadcasting channel, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Reaction to NBC commercial cutting Steve Aoki's performance short (Image via X/ @ZambeeMC)

Netizens react to NBC commercial disruption of Steve Aoki's performance

Netizens were quick to react to the NBC commercial disrupting the Steve Aoki performance, taking to social media, particularly X, to express their feelings on the matter.

Many netizens expressed their disappointment and anger at the broadcasting channel for cutting off the singer-songwriter's performance, calling it an outrage and booing the channel. Others pointed out that other broadcasting channels had not cut the halftime show, unlike NBC.

Many also proclaimed that the broadcasting channel had cut off the best part of the show and questioned what compelled them to make such an unpopular decision.

A Brief Overview of Steve Aoki's music career

Steve Aoki started his career as a concert organizer while he was studying at the University of California, Santa Barbara in the late 1990s. This led to the formation of the Dim Mak records. Dim Mak Records has produced works by Felix, Cartal, as well as Infected Mushrooms and Klaxons.

The DJ and producer released his debut mixtape, Pillowface and His Airplane Chronicles, on October 16, 2007, via the label Thrive Music. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 8 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart in the US. The album also won the Best Mix Album of the Year award at the 2008 Billboard Music Awards.

This was followed by the artist's debut studio album, Wonderland, released on January 10, 2012, via Dim Mak Records and Ultra Records. The album peaked at number 59 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The DJ had his first major album success with his second studio album, Neon Future I, which was released on September 30, 2014. The gold-certified album peaked at number 32 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The DJ subsequently released a sequel to his second studio album, Neon Future II, on May 12, 2015. The album peaked at number 66 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The last major chart success Steve Aokii had was with the final album in the Neon Future trilogy, Neon Future III, which was released on November 9, 2018. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums in the US.