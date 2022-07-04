NCT 127’s Taeyong goes shirtless during NEO CITY: THE LINK performance in Singapore

On July 2, 2022, at NCT 127’s Singapore show for their world tour, NEO CITY: THE LINK, Taeyong gave fans an adrenaline rush after going shirtless on stage during his performance on Moonlight.

The idol stripped off his jacket and leather vest, giving concert attendees a direct look at his toned body. His white hair and tattoos complemented the snake-skin patterned pants he sported during the performance.

The K-pop star has previously made headlines for revealing his skin at magazine photoshoots and live streams. However, his courageous move on the tour made the Singapore concert unforgettable for the entire fandom.

NCT 127’s Taeyong makes news for going shirtless (again!)

At the concert held in Singapore on July 2, the Long Flight idol performed Moonlight shirtless once again. He had become all the rage a week earlier too, on June 25, when he stripped at a concert held in Japan.

The 27-year-old artist had earlier shared that he wanted to perform Moonlight on stage with his senior, SHINee’s TAEMIN. While fans weren't able to witness that, given that TAEMIN is still under conscription, Taeyong amped up the performance with something the fans always desired - going shirtless.

The Moonlight performance started with the idol sporting a jacket paired with a black vest underneath and snake-patterned pants. In past performances, Taeyong had removed his jacket but limited himself to only unbuttoning the vest.

Fans were left exhilerated when, this time, the idol went all out and stripped off his vest too. With his tattoos and toned body on full display, the NCT 127 member belted out high notes and carried out the powerful and seductive Moonlight choreography passionately in front of thousands of cheering fans.

Needless to say, Twitter was flooded with posts from NCT 127's fandom, NCTzens.

"I'm going crazy": Taeyong's shirtless performance sends fans into a frenzy

The craze for shirtless Taeyong on Twitter was evident, with fans commenting that they couldn’t scroll on their timeline without seeing at least one picture of Moonlight. Funnily enough, one fan commented that they have witnessed the K-pop idol being shirtless more times than their roommates.

Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about NEO CITY: THE LINK concert

On November 15, 2021, NCT 127 announced their world tour with NEO CITY: Seoul - The Link. The tour commenced in South Korea in December, at the Gocheok Sky Dome. The Sticker group became the first K-pop group to hold a concert at the venue after the pandemic.

In March this year, the group announced additional dates for their Japan concerts, which were scheduled in May and June. They performed five nights in the country. The group then headed to Singapore to perform for one night on July 2.

SM Entertainment, NCT 127’s agency, hasn’t released any information about upcoming venues or dates for the NEO CITY: THE LINK concerts yet.

