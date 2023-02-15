NCT Dream U.S., Europe, and Asia Tour: Dates, cities, tickets, and more

On February 15, NCT Dream announced the U.S., Europe, and Asia tour dates for “THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream” World Tour.

The Candy singers will be performing in Asia from February 17 to March 25. After which, the seven members will fly to do a three-city tour of Europe from March 28 to April 3.

Two days after that, NCT Dream will be flying to the U.S. for shows from April 5 to April 21, and returning to Asia for a few more additional performances from April 29 to May 20.

NCT Dream fans can get tickets, pricing, and availability from Yes24.com, as well as updates from SM Entertainment's official website, social media handles, and organizers Dream Maker Entertainment.

NCT Dream fans will be elated as the talented septet has announced an extensive world tour across North America, Europe, and Asia in the coming months after a long break.

“THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream” world tour began last year with a show at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, followed by performances in Japan’s Nagoya, Yokohama, and Fukuoka.

Previously, their Korea concert was canceled because members Mark and Renjun tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days before the concert, leading to the cancelation of their performance.

They rescheduled the Seoul concert to a new date and venue, with NCT Dream members now performing at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on September 8–9.

The HOT Sauce singers will be starting in Osaka, Japan, where they will be performing for three nights from February 17 to 19.

Following this, they will be flying to Jakarta, Indonesia, where they are scheduled to perform from March 4 to 6. Their next stop will be in Bangkok, Thailand, for the dates of March 10–12, and finally, Hong Kong on March 25.

The Glitch Mode performers will be flying to Europe, where they will perform in London on March 28, Paris on March 30, and Berlin on April 3.

Without taking a breather, the Candy crooners will be heading to the U.S., starting with Newark on April 5, Chicago on April 7, and Atlanta on April 9.

They will fly to Houston on April 12 and to Dallas on April 14. They will be performing in Los Angeles on April 18 and in Seattle on April 21. A week later, they will return to their home continent to cover a few more cities, including a two-night concert in Manila on April 29-30 and Singapore on May 1.

After a brief break, the Hot Sauce hitmakers will perform in Macau on May 13, and in Kuala Lumpur on May 20. Additional tour dates will be added in due time for international fans. It is believed that the talented septet will host an encore concert in Seoul, which is expected to generate a great response from NCTzens.

da ᵔﻌᵔ @haechanprints OMG WE FINALLY GOT NCT DREAM TOUR TDS2 SCHEDULE !!! OMG WE FINALLY GOT NCT DREAM TOUR TDS2 SCHEDULE !!! 😭 https://t.co/7XJ1yoJzMS

NCT Dream fans are overjoyed with new tour dates and cities announced

NCT Dream fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and happiness with the new tour dates and cities announced for “THE DREAM SHOW 2: In A Dream” World Tour. Some fans are also concerned about the members’ mental health and well-being as they have no breaks in between concerts.

Novi🌤 @dhykjun good morning. The schedule already droped, and the best wishes is 7Dream stay healthy and safe. We can see 7Dream do this do that together they can have talking together, and spending time together🥺 @NCTsmtown_DREAM 7Dream have a world tourgood morning. The schedule already droped, and the best wishes is 7Dream stay healthy and safe. We can see 7Dream do this do that togetherthey can have talking together, and spending time together🥺 @NCTsmtown_DREAM 7Dream have a world tour😭 good morning. The schedule already droped, and the best wishes is 7Dream stay healthy and safe. We can see 7Dream do this do that together😭😭😭 they can have talking together, and spending time together🥺

ً @markvenclaw @NCTsmtown_DREAM the europe and us dates are literally so close to each countries like they just have a day break in between. i pray for their healthy and safety, everyone including the members, the staffs involved, and the fans and for the tour to run smoothly until the end @NCTsmtown_DREAM the europe and us dates are literally so close to each countries like they just have a day break in between. i pray for their healthy and safety, everyone including the members, the staffs involved, and the fans and for the tour to run smoothly until the end 💙

naa @lmkpeu @NCTsmtown_DREAM mark may your dream to hang out with renjun and dreamies in paris come true 🥹 @NCTsmtown_DREAM mark may your dream to hang out with renjun and dreamies in paris come true 🥹

Hana🌸Lee¹²⁷ @HanaLee127 @NCTsmtown_DREAM 2 days between Berlin and Newark??? They are human beings! Not robots! God, please watch over these kids. Take care of Mark and Haechan especially because as soon as NCT127 and SUPERM are going to have a comeback, they'll be working on that as well (T_T) @NCTsmtown_DREAM 2 days between Berlin and Newark??? They are human beings! Not robots! God, please watch over these kids. Take care of Mark and Haechan especially because as soon as NCT127 and SUPERM are going to have a comeback, they'll be working on that as well (T_T)

Flamingocore @flamingocore @NCTsmtown_DREAM I'm crying sobbing on the floor of my bedroom, they're finally making a world tour, like after 7 years of their career and to my city?! This came so unexpected since nct 127s tour was announced so seperetly @NCTsmtown_DREAM I'm crying sobbing on the floor of my bedroom, they're finally making a world tour, like after 7 years of their career and to my city?! This came so unexpected since nct 127s tour was announced so seperetly 😭

NCT Dream recently released their debut Japanese single Best Friend Ever. The track debuted at number 1 on Billboard Japan's top singles chart. Prior to this, they dropped their EP Candy.

