NCT’s Doyoung announces solo debut with a full-length album, ‘YOUTH'

On April 4, 2024, at midnight KST, NCT member Doyoung revealed the long-awaited details of his inaugural solo full-length album, titled YOUTH, which is set for release on April 22, 2024, at 6 pm KST.

Accompanying this announcement were two captivating teaser images, one featuring Doyoung's hand reaching towards the sky and the other depicting ocean waves.

The caption with the post, as translated by Google, reads:

"K-pop representative vocalist’ NCT Doyoung makes a surprise solo debut! First album ‘Foam of Youth’ released on April 22nd! Start your solo career in earnest to create a new page for youth!"

Expand Tweet

YOUTH promises to delve into the tumultuous realm of youthful emotions, comprising a collection of 10 tracks that encapsulate the highs and lows of early life.

The album's Korean title translates to "youth's foam," alluding to the fleeting yet profound moments that shape one's formative years.

Everything we know about NCT member Doyoung's upcoming album, YOUTH

Through the songs in the album, Doyoung seeks to share candid narratives of youth, navigating its joys, sorrows, and everything in between.

Since the confirmation of the release, fans have eagerly embraced Doyoung's solo debut, trending the hashtag #DOLOisComing, signifying the impending arrival of the idol's solo endeavor.

Expand Tweet

Following Taeyong and Ten, the A Little More singer is the third member from NCT to embark on a solo journey. Taeyong's solo debut in June 2023 with the mini-album Shalala propelled him to fame, making him the first NCT member to officially pursue solo activities.

Ten followed suit with his eponymous extended play in February 2024, featuring the lead single, Nightwalker.

Notably, YOUTH can be pre-ordered at various online and offline music outlets, starting April 4, 2024.

About NCT's Doyoung

The Beautiful Day singer embarked on his musical journey in 2016, with his debut in NCT U, a subunit of NCT.

Beyond group activities, he has graced several drama soundtracks with his melodious voice. Some of these include Like a Star for Yumi’s Cells and Beautiful Day for Dr. Romantic 3.

His collaborations, such as Fallin’ with Minha Kim, and Star Blossom with Sejeong, highlight his versatility and ability to resonate with fellow artists and audiences alike.

In September 2023, the singer was officially announced as the face of Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection, solidifying his status as a fashion icon.

Recently, he was spotted at the airport en route to Milan to attend the Dal Cuore Alle Mani: Dolce & Gabbana Exhibit.

YOUTH will be available both physically and digitally starting April 22, 2024.