"Need him in a fashion show": ENHYPEN's Sunoo takes over the internet for his iconic walk through the streets of Spain

On Saturday, July 22, ENHYPEN's Sunoo and his fellow members were spotted walking around the streets of Madrid, Spain. The members were at the time in Spain due to the then-upcoming music festival, KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert. While there have been many videos that surfaced of ENHYPEN before and after the concert, one clip of Sunoo undoubtedly stood out.

A fan-taken video showcased the idol walking from his tour bus to the inside of the hotel ENHYPEN members were staying in during their visit to Madrid, Spain. As soon as the video hit the internet, it garnered people's attention who noticed how iconic the idol's walk was. The video that was initially posted on TikTok now stands will almost 5 million views, revealing the intensity of the influence that Sunoo has with a video that lasted no longer than 13 seconds.

"Top notch to the point that even him just walking is influencing": Fans celebrate as ENHYPEN's Sunoo goes viral for his iconic walk across the streets of Spain

There's no doubt that ENHYPEN's Sunoo is labeled as the sassiest member of his group, be it his personality or his body language. Fans have always loved this quality of the idol, where he not only completely owns up to the person he is, but also inspires people around the world to be more flexible and open-minded about who they are as a person.

While fans have always positively commented about Sunoo's body language and walk, especially comparing the latter with that of a corgi (a dog's breed), this was the first time that ENHYPEN's Sunoo went viral for the same.

In the now-viral video, the idol could be seen wearing a cream top with shoulder cuts and baggy cargo pants paired along with cream chunky boots. However, the highlight of the outfit was the blue-and-white checkered Prada bag that he was carrying.

Veedhee🩸 @VeedheeXen to the point that even him just walking is influencing



pic.twitter.com/1Gpc77qfe5 twitter.com/kpophappenings… the sass sunoo hold is top notchto the point that even him just walking is influencing

Rei ⨾ @heekistudios No princess can ever princess like how Kim Sunoo princessed here. Did you see the walk and that wave? So princess-full twitter.com/aboutmusicyt/s…

lidi @nervawraking the video of sunoo with his sassy walk occupied my mind rent free HE IS MAJESTIC

jyra @forpsghn AAAAAH I LOVE SUNOO SO MUCH!!! THE WALK HUHUHU I CANT GET OVER THE WALK!!! MOTHERED FRFR

ᴍᴀɢɢʏ⁷ @sunsuntopia pic.twitter.com/GMVgjRwtRl No, but when you type in Enhypen in the Youtube search on my TV, the first video you see is Sunoo's sassy walk

Given that ENHYPEN's schedule in the city of Madrid, Spain, was to perform at the KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert, other aspects of the concert also caught fans' and netizens' attention.

Even before the group was on stage, fans were excited and sang along to ENHYPEN's songs as they waited for the boys. As soon as the group entered the stage, it received some of the loudest cheers from the artists present there. The members performed songs like Sacrifice (Eat Me Up), Karma, Bite Me, Tamed-Dashed, etc.

Additionally, they also spent some time with fans, interacting with them, playing random games, and more. Fans couldn't be more delighted with the abundance of content they received as of late, and they are most proud of ENHYPEN's Sunoo receiving his much-deserved recognition.